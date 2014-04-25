* China GDP expected to grow 7.3 pct in 2014

* C.bank seen cutting banks' RRR by 50 basis points in Q3

* Inflation estimated at 2.6 pct in 2014

BEIJING, April 25 China's economy is expected to slow further this year, as Beijing continues to make reforms its top priority and rules out major stimulus to spur short-term growth, a Reuters poll showed.

The country's gross domestic product is likely to grow 7.3 percent in 2014, according to the median forecast in a poll of 34 economists, a reading that is lower than 7.7 percent in 2013 and could mark the weakest showing in 24 years.

"Obviously, the top leadership has shifted more focus to reforms and employment," said Xie Yaxuan, economist at China Merchants Securities, in a research note to clients.

"And the weak economic data in the first quarter already signals that macro policy is firstly to serve reforms."

The Chinese government has unveiled a slew of targeted measures recently to give a lift to the slowing economy, but analysts said most of the steps are aimed at improving the long-term economic structure rather than at generating a one-off boost to short-term growth.

Beijing has pledged to provide favourable tax policies for smaller firms and speed up investment to revamp shanty towns and hasten the construction of railways in the poorer western provinces.

Premier Li Keqiang also said on Wednesday the government will allow private investment in 80 projects ranging from the energy, information and infrastructure sectors as part of reforms to increase privatisation.

Analysts said slowing property industry investment, uncertainties over export demand and credit volatility stemming from shadow credit defaults could be the major downside risks for China's economy this year.

The poll also showed that consumer inflation may remain steady at 2.6 percent this year, unchanged from the level in 2013 and comfortably within the government target of 3.5 percent.

Economists in the poll also believe the central bank will cut the amount of deposits that banks must hold as reserves by 50 basis points in the third quarter while keeping benchmark interest rates steady for the whole year.

The central bank unveiled a targeted cut in required reserve ratios for rural banks and credit cooperatives earlier this week to shore up the weaker agricultural industry in the economy.

But the central bank said the move does not suggest any change in the direction of its prudent monetary policy.

Some analysts also said the targeted RRR cut means the chance for universal monetary stance loosening is quite low, given the still accommodative liquidity condition in the economy.

"We do not think monetary policy should or will play a major role, as overall credit growth remains solid," said Tao Wang, economist at UBS in a note to clients.

"It is the lack of final demand, excess capacity and barriers to private investment that are inhibiting growth," she said. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)