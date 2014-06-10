BEIJING, June 10 China's central bank will
increase the strength and frequency of policy fine-tuning to
lend more support to the country's rural sector and small firms,
the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday, citing an
unidentified official from the central bank.
The central bank also repeated that China's overall
liquidity condition is ample and it will use various monetary
policy tools to provide future liquidity support for small
firms.
It also pledged to further expand a credit asset
securitisation programme to increase the efficiency of capital
that is being used, according to a Xinhua report.
The central bank said on Monday it would cut the level of
deposits that banks have to keep with it by 50 basis points for
some lenders, a move aimed at freeing up more cash for loans to
bolster flagging economic growth.
(Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)