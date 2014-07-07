BEIJING, July 7 China's economic growth
quickened in the second quarter from the previous three months,
but further modest government support measures will still be
needed, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday.
Speaking at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, who is visiting Beijing, Li said the Chinese economy
still faces downward pressure and that the government will
increase its usage of targeted measures to boost growth.
He said authorities will further fine-tune policies in the
world's second-largest economy, which he is confident can meet
the government's 2014 growth target of around 7.5 percent.
But he added that authorities do not plan any massive
stimulus programme.
"China's economic performance in the second quarter has
improved from that in the first quarter. However, we cannot
lower our guard against downward pressures," Li said.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan and Aileen Wang; Editing by Kim
Coghill)