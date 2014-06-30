BRIEF-Taiga Building Products announces March note interest payment
* Taiga Building Products Ltd. announces March note interest payment
BEIJING, June 30 China will maintain a current account surplus in the near-term, while keeping it at low level, China's foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.
Du Peng, chief of the current account department of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange(SAFE), told a news briefing that a deficit in service trade will be large in future, especially in the tourism area.
China posted a capital and financial account surplus of $94 billion in the first quarter of 2014 and a current account surplus of $7 billion.
LONDON, March 15 Britain's battered pound recovered half a percent against the dollar on Wednesday, propped up by corporate demand as investors looked for bargains after it hit two-month lows the previous day.
NEW YORK, March 15 A federal judge has rejected PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's bid to sharply restrict how the bankruptcy plan administrator for Jon Corzine's defunct brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd pursues its $3 billion malpractice case against the auditor.