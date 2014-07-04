BEIJING, July 4 China's economic performance has improved in the second quarter from the first quarter, though the downward pressure should not yet be ignored, Premier Li Keqiang said in a statement published on Friday.

Li also pledged to pay more attention to the implementation of targeted measures to improve macroeconomic policy control to guarantee that the annual economic growth target can be achieved.

The premier made the remarks in a meeting on Thursday with provincial leaders and entrepreneurs in Changsha, in southwestern China's Hunan province.

He also repeated that the government will step up efforts to build more infrastructure projects, including railway and energy ones, in poorer regions.

