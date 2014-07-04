UPDATE 2-Innogy's healthy dividend masks margin pressure in UK, Netherlands
* Innogy says loss at Npower narrowed in 2016 (Recasts, adds context on retail markets, trader quote)
BEIJING, July 4 China's economic performance has improved in the second quarter from the first quarter, though the downward pressure should not yet be ignored, Premier Li Keqiang said in a statement published on Friday.
Li also pledged to pay more attention to the implementation of targeted measures to improve macroeconomic policy control to guarantee that the annual economic growth target can be achieved.
The premier made the remarks in a meeting on Thursday with provincial leaders and entrepreneurs in Changsha, in southwestern China's Hunan province.
He also repeated that the government will step up efforts to build more infrastructure projects, including railway and energy ones, in poorer regions.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Innogy says loss at Npower narrowed in 2016 (Recasts, adds context on retail markets, trader quote)
BRUSSELS, March 13 Gazprom is ready to comply with EU rules to end a five-year antitrust case and avoid fines, the bloc's competition commissioner said on Monday, signalling a thaw in business ties between Moscow and Brussels despite tensions over Ukraine.
* Markets look ahead to U.S. interest rate decision (Updates prices)