BEIJING, July 22 China's industrial sector still faces significant downward pressure and "arduous efforts" are needed to stabilise the economy, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Wednesday.

The ministry also told a press conference that firms in some industries were facing increasing difficulties in making profits.

Official data showed China's factory output growth hit a five-month high of 6.8 percent in June compared with a year ago. (Reporting By Shen Yan and Nick Health; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)