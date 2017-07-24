FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 10:00 AM

China's politburo says will prevent systemic financial risks - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - China will implement proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy in the second half of the year, the official Xinhua news agency said citing the Politburo, the highest decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, following a meeting on Monday.

China will strengthen coordination of financial regulation, stabilise the property market and prevent systemic financial risks, according to a statement following the meeting, which was chaired by President Xi Jinping. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

