BOAO, China, April 3 China will use a
combination of monetary tools to tackle inflation and steer
China toward a soft landing, China's central bank chief
reiterated on Tuesday at the 2012 Boao Forum for Asia on the
tropical island of Hainan.
"I think that for China and other economies, the policy goal
is gradually to bring inflation down so it's a soft landing,"
said People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan.
Zhou also told the forum that the U.S. Federal Reserve
should consider other countries' interests when setting policies
that create liquidity risks for emerging economies.
China's central bank is seen on track to ease policy as the
world's second-largest economy encounters stiff global
headwinds, but it has so far stuck to a gradual approach due to
concerns over inflation and property risks.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Don Durfee and Edmund
Klamann)