* Li: aim to increase imports from other Asian countries
* Stick to goal of stabilising growth, curbing inflation
* Li seen becoming premier in leadership transition
By Kevin Yao and Aileen Wang
BOAO, China, April 2 China's top priority is to
boost domestic consumption to maintain relatively strong
economic growth, at the same time increasing imports from other
Asian countries, Vice Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday.
While some Asian countries face downward pressure on growth
and inflationary pressure, China's economic fundamentals remain
good, Li said.
China's government will stick to its policy goal of
stabilising economic growth while curbing inflation, Li said.
"The fundamentals of the Chinese economy remain good and the
momentum of economic growth has not changed. We will be able to
maintain steady and relatively fast development in the long
term," Li said in a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2012
Boao Forum for Asia on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.
"Expanding domestic consumption is our top priority in
adjusting the economic structure," said Li, who is widely
expected to succeed Wen Jiabao as premier in a leadership
transition that begins later this year.
But he sounded a note of caution on the global economy.
"The world economy is showing some signs of recovery, but
the deep impact from the global financial crisis has not
disappeared and Europe's sovereign debt crisis lingers," he
said.
China's big factories were surprisingly busy in March as a
stream of new orders lifted activity to an 11-month high, but
credit-constrained smaller manufacturers struggled, suggesting
that the economy is still losing steam.
Annual economic growth is widely expected to slow to just
over 8 percent in the first quarter from 8.9 percent in the
previous quarter - the fifth consecutive quarter of slower
growth.
Meanwhile, annual inflation slipped to a 20-month low of 3.2
percent in February. But policy-makers remain particularly
sensitive to high commodity prices, given China's huge imports
of raw materials.
But Chinese leaders have shown greater tolerance for slower
economic growth, putting more emphasis on structural adjustments
to ensure the economy can sustain long-term expansion.
Premier Wen Jiabao has cut China's 2012 growth target to an
eight-year low of 7.5 percent and made boosting consumer demand
the top priority.
During the opening ceremony of the Boao meeting, an Asian
version of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Li also said
China would deepen its bilateral and multilateral relations with
trading partners and develop more free trade zones.
China's steps to spur domestic demand will help expand its
imports from the rest of Asia, Li said, adding that the country
will continue to balance its trade over time.
On Sunday, Li met with Taiwan's vice president-elect Wu
Den-yih, with sources attending the meeting saying both sides
were positive about boosting trade and financial ties, such as
currency settlement issues.
Li reaffirmed Beijing's determination to forge ahead with
market-oriented economic reforms and opening up to help sustain
the country's economic growth.
