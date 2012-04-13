* China Q1 GDP growth below f'cast at 8.1 pct vs 8.9 pct in
Q4
* March industrial output at 11.9 pct vs 11.5 pct forecast
* March retail sales at 15.2 pct vs 15.0 pct forecast
* Premier Wen warns downward growth pressure, vows policy
fine-tuning
By Nick Edwards
BEIJING, April 13 Speculation that China's
weakest quarter of annual economic growth since the global
financial crisis will trigger a flood of policy support to fight
the downturn misses a crucial point - the taps are already
turned on.
The annual rate of GDP growth in the first quarter slowed to
8.1 percent from 8.9 percent in the previous three months, the
National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, below the 8.3
percent consensus forecast of economists polled by Reuters.
China's stock market rallied despite the disappointing data,
on the hope that the poor first-quarter showing would be enough
to spur more assistance from Beijing, perhaps easier lending
terms or more government spending.
But China's fiscal policy has been firmly pro-growth since
the autumn of 2011 and easier monetary policy in the form of 100
basis points of required reserve ratio (RRR) cuts has given
banks some 800 billion yuan ($127 billion) of extra cash to
lend.
A huge bounce in new lending in March - 25 percent ahead of
economist forecasts at 1.01 trillion yuan - signals that money
is being put to work and the consensus view is that there's at
least 1.2 trillion yuan more where that came from already
earmarked for action for the rest of the year.
"Policy has already been loosened. We might not have seen
interest rate cuts or that many RRR cuts so far, but with loan
data surprising on the upside it looks like policy has been
loosened sufficiently," Zhang Zhiwei, chief China economist at
Nomura in Hong Kong, told Reuters.
TAMING THE BEARS
Zhang's view resonates because he once had one of the most
bearish views in the market on China's 2012 growth prospects.
At least he had until Friday's data showed China suffered
its slowest three months of annual growth in three years, its
slackest quarter on quarter expansion since 2008 and the weakest
monthly rise in the economy's principal driver since 2003.
Zhang decided an upgrade was the right response after the
first quarter's year-on-year growth of 8.1 percent beat his 7.8
percent call.
He's not alone.
"We had taken into account for Q1 all the most dismal news
and it didn't turn out that bad, so there's potential now to
upgrade our forecasts," said Ren Xianfang, senior China analyst
at IHS Global Insight in Beijing, where the team had expected
growth of around 7.9 percent.
Thursday's loan data is arguably the clearest evidence that
China's policy easing is gaining traction, suggesting that
businesses have the confidence to borrow, or at least that the
country's big state-backed lenders are being actively encouraged
by policymakers to encourage them to do so.
Economic growth was last this low in the second quarter of
2009, when policymakers in the world's second-biggest economy
were rolling out 4 trillion yuan ($635 billion) of stimulus to
escape the grip of a financial crisis that had driven global
trade - to which China's growth is levered - to a virtual halt.
Economists advise investors not to hold their breath waiting
for more of the same this time.
"Wait no further for another catalyst or for additional
policy easing, the increase in credit will lead to a rebound in
investment and GDP growth in Q2," analysts at UBS said in a note
to clients.
Other signs of recovery come from China's official
manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which hit an
11-month high in March as new orders bounced.
The official PMI's close correlation with the index of China
leading indicators calculated by the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD also suggests growth is poised
to turn around in coming months. The OECD's index has
successfully forecast previous turning points in China's
business cycle.
Industrial production and retail sales data released
alongside GDP also suggest the economy may be regaining some
traction.
A jump in steel production of 10.2 percent year-on-year in
March, along with a rebound in vehicle output, machinery and
cement production and a recovery in growth of sales of household
electronic appliances to 8.4 percent suggest that the floor in
economic activity has broad foundations.
But don't get carried away.
Zhang's full-year upward revision - hiking his growth
estimate to 8.4 percent from 8.2 percent - still only brings him
into line with the consensus view of private sector economists
that China will suffer its slowest full year of growth since
2002 and that Beijing will pursue policies to cushion the
decline from 2011's 9.2 percent, but not attempt to reverse it.
ABOVE THE 8 BALL?
China's government is actively pursuing a lower growth
strategy and cut its official forecast for 2012 to 7.5 percent
in March, an eight-year low, in order to create room for
structural economic reforms, particularly on prices it sets,
without sparking a surge in inflation.
So the risk that growth could slip below the 8 percent
level, widely regarded as the threshold at which Beijing will
wheel out the stimulus, might not be such a problem any more.
Beijing's view of the pace that might constitute a hard
landing is significantly lower than that of investors, meaning
money managers who anticipate a policy response to a fall below
8 percent are going to be disappointed.
Especially given a statement late on Friday from Premier Wen
Jiabao, at the end of a regular meeting of the State Council,
China's cabinet.
He repeated the familiar refrain that economic policy would
be fine-tuned in a timely manner, that inflation risks lurked
and that restrictions to curb speculation in the real estate
market were staying firmly in place.
Real estate investment was worth about 13 percent of China's
gross domestic product in 2011 and the sector directly affects
more than 40 industries, making Beijing's two-year-long campaign
to curb rampant property speculation one that has been felt
across the economic spectrum - and one that investors hoping for
easing measures look to as their key barometer of change.
Easing restrictions on real estate would likely be the
fastest way to engender a short-term bounce in economic
activity, especially given the headwinds to export demand to
which China's vast factory sector has massive exposure.
Global demand for China's exports may remain sluggish into
mid-year, with much of the euro zone seen in recession and weak
jobs data last week reviving concerns about the strength of the
U.S. economic recovery.
While that leaves wide open the question for many investors
of whether the bottom of the growth in China really has been
reached in the first quarter, they would arguably do better to
pay attention to what Shen Laiyun, spokesman at the National
Bureau of Statistics, said at a news conference to release the
GDP data.
"Whether economic growth has hit the bottom in the first
quarter, or when growth will hit bottom, in the first quarter or
the second quarter, is not important. The important thing is we
are pursuing high-quality growth," Shen said.
"The momentum for growth in this year is not low, and we are
confident that we can maintain relatively fast economic growth
in this year."
