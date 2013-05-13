* April output growth misses forecast, highlights fragile
recovery
* Industrial output +9.3 pct y/y vs f'cast +9.5 pct, March
+8.9 pct
* Retail sales +12.8 pct y/y vs f'cast +12.8 pct, March
+12.6 pct
* Jan-Apr FAI +20.6 pct y/y vs f'cast +21.0 pct, Q1 +20.9
By Koh Gui Qing and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, May 13 China's factory output growth
was surprisingly feeble in April and fixed-asset investment
slowed, rekindling concerns that a nascent recovery is stalling
and adding to pressure on policymakers to take action to
stimulate the economy.
However, China's already-easy monetary policy and rising
home prices complicate the options available to Beijing's new
leadership, leading some analysts to say that any response could
be limited to fiscal measures.
Annual industrial output grew 9.3 percent last month,
according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics
on Monday, up from a seven-month low hit in March but still
missing market expectations for a 9.5 percent expansion.
"Economic activity remains weak," said Liang Youcai, a
senior economist at the State Information Centre, a government
think-tank.
"We now expect second-quarter gross domestic product growth
of around 7.8-7.9 percent if there are no stimulus measures."
Monday's data dealt a further blow to investors' hopes for a
decisive revival of the world's second-largest economy,
following last month's announcement that growth unexpectedly
cooled in the first quarter of the year to 7.7 percent.
Growth in fixed-asset investment, an important driver of
China's economy, also disappointed in April. Investment rose
20.6 percent in the first four months from the same period a
year ago, compared with expectations for a 21 percent rise.
Only retail sales met market expectations, growing 12.8
percent in April from a year ago.
POLICY DILEMMA
For investors, the big question now is whether China's
economic rebound remains intact. This month's evidence
underlines Beijing's growing policy dilemma, with economists
saying that a recovery -- if at all -- is still fragile.
Data last week showed China's consumer inflation, although
muted, quickened more than expected in April, narrowing the
scope for Beijing to further ease monetary policy if growth
swoons.
Worse, surprisingly strong trade figures last week that were
incongruous with subdued foreign demand suggested a substantial
flow of hot money betting on a rising yuan is sneaking past
China's capital controls.
A flow of speculative cash into China is a headache for
Beijing as it may fuel a rally in the country's frothy property
market, where prices are already at all-time highs.
"Monetary policy is now facing a dilemma," said Jiang Chao,
an analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai. "On the one hand,
the central bank cannot cut interest rates for fears of
reigniting property inflation. But on the other hand, China is
seeing mounting hot money inflow pressures."
STIMULUS?
April's factory output data showed makers of transport
equipment experienced one of the sharpest slowdowns last month
compared with March. Crude oil output was another major decline.
China's state-led infrastructure construction boom has been
a major contributor of growth since the 2008/09 financial crisis
as local governments pump-primed their economies.
Yet the sector has slowed in the past two years after
profligate state spending accumulated a pile of government debt
worth as much as 20 trillion yuan ($3.25 trillion), leading
Beijing to order banks to reduce funding for the industry.
However, some analysts say Beijing could relax controls over
financing of state infrastructure projects should economic
growth slacken further.
A researcher at a state think-tank told Reuters last week
that some local governments are already lining up financing
options for their planned infrastructure projects in case they
get a green-light from Beijing. He declined to be named due to
the sensitivity of the matter.
Beijing has so far offered few clues about its policy plans,
saying little beyond its stock phrase of keeping economic growth
"stable".
Within the government, state researchers say policymakers
are debating over whether to focus on short-term demands or
long-term benefits. There are arguments for Beijing to take
action and stimulate growth now, or hold off and focus instead
on restructuring the economy for the long haul.
China wants to promote consumption and cut its reliance on
investment and exports, a transition that could be painful in
the short-term as it constrains the government's ability to
unveil any new large-scale fiscal stimulus.
Ting Lu, an economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, said
he did not believe Beijing would succumb to the temptation to
try to lift economic growth in the near term.
"Policymakers will resist introducing stimulus measures
unless growth slides much further," Lu said. "However, we
believe that these new policymakers will try to avoid disrupting
credit supply."
Credit supply in China has risen rapidly in recent months as
governments and companies sought financing outside the
traditional banking sector amid Beijing's clampdown on property
and infrastructure investment.
The trend extended into April, when M2 money supply grew
16.1 percent, above forecasts for a 15.5 percent gain. China's
easy credit conditions, combined with its lacklustre real
economy, has led some analysts to worry that money is being used
for financial speculation rather than actual
investment.
A Reuters poll last month showed analysts expect China's
economy to grow 8 percent this year, up from 7.8 percent in
2012, although many economists say the risks are for growth to
disappoint.
Analysts have struggled to track the turns in China's
economy in the past year, often proving to be too upbeat.
Predictions that a mild economic recovery was under way this
year proved overly optimistic after growth sputtered between
January and March. Calls in 2012 for a growth rebound were also
nine months too early, materialising only in the fourth quarter.