* Li says China needs 7.2 percent GDP growth to support
employment
* Says outstanding M2 supply already twice of GDP, an
inflation risk
* Says China will stick to stable monetary, fiscal policies
* China c.bank says inflation may rise in Q4
* C.bank says will fine-tune policy, 'repress' property
speculation
BEIJING, Nov 5 China needs to sustain economic
growth of 7.2 percent to ensure a stable job market, Premier Li
Keqiang said as he warned the government against further
expanding already loose money policies.
In one of the few occasions when a top official has
specified the minimum level of growth needed for employment, Li
said calculations show China's economy must grow 7.2 percent
annually to create 10 million jobs a year.
That would cap the urban unemployment rate at around 4
percent, he said.
"We want to stabilise economic growth because we need to
guarantee employment essentially," Li was quoted by the Workers'
Daily as saying on Monday. His remarks were made at a union
meeting two weeks ago but were only published in full this week,
just days before a pivotal Communist Party plenum to set policy
opens.
Yet even as authorities keep an eye on growth, Li sounded a
warning on easy credit supply, which he said had topped 100
trillion yuan ($16.4 trillion) in the world's second-biggest
economy.
"Our outstanding M2 money supply has at the end of March
exceeded 100 trillion yuan, and that is already twice the size
of our gross domestic product (GDP)," Li was quoting as saying.
"In other words, there is already a lot of money in the
'pool'; to print more money may lead to inflation."
His comments echoed the government's hawkish stance on
inflation, analysts said, and were separately affirmed on
Tuesday by the central bank, which promised to keep policy
prudent with appropriate fine-tuning as well as to "resolutely
repress" property speculation.
Still, Li's remarks underscore the fine line China must walk
to create economic growth and jobs for social stability, while
guarding against excesses that may hurt itself in the long run.
China's authorities have criticised the country's
$8.5-trillion economy - powered by heavy reliance on exports and
investment - as unstable and on an unsustainable growth path.
To retool the economy, its new leaders have signalled they
are willing to tolerate slower expansion in exchange for cleaner
growth led by consumption.
The crucial meeting of top leaders from Nov. 9 to Nov 12
will shed light on just how committed Beijing is to enforcing
reforms, many of which analysts say would test politicians' will
to push through unpopular changes.
PROPERTY INFLUENCE?
Buffeted by sluggish export sales and in part on the
government's deliberate attempt to slow activity, China's
economy is sagging towards its slackest pace of expansion in 23
years this year, at 7.5 percent.
In its third-quarter monetary policy report, the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) said China's economy faces a challenging
future and that inflation, although stable right now, may rise
in the fourth quarter.
"The foundation for stable consumer prices is not solid,"
the central bank said. "Annual consumer inflation may rise in
the fourth quarter."
It said a marked rise in house prices, especially in China's
biggest cities, may have also lifted rents, other related costs,
and ultimately overall price levels.
The central bank said that the problems of the property
market - along with those involving local government debt - are
"more prominent" than other ones. It said it will "resolutely
repress speculative demand for homes."
Signs of overheating in the property market have led some
analysts to speculate the government may unveil measures during
or after the Communist Party meeting that opens Saturday.
China's annual consumer inflation rate rose to a seven-month
high of 3.1 percent in September as poor weather drove up food
prices, limiting the scope for the central bank to manoeuvre to
support the economy even as exports showed a surprise decline.
STABLE FISCAL, MONETARY POLICIES
Li reiterated that a 7.5 percent growth target for 2013
remains intact, but noted that weak exports were a risk.
Exports can directly create about 30 million jobs and add
another 70 million jobs in other related industries, Li said.
For every percentage point that China generates in economic
growth, it creates 1.3 million to 1.5 million jobs, Li said.
"We are not seeking high-speed growth, and definitely not
seeking only GDP growth. But a reasonable speed in growth is
needed, and so we have ensured a reasonable range in economic
expansion," he said.
China's urban jobless rate eased to 4 percent at the end of
September from 4.1 percent three months earlier. It is the
country's only official unemployment indicator, but analysts say
it grossly underestimates the true level of unemployment as it
excludes about 260 million migrant workers from its surveys.
Li did not say that 7.2 percent in annual economic growth
was the minimum the government would tolerate, but analysts have
always believed that China's leaders considered growth between 7
percent and 7.5 percent to be reasonable.
On inflation risks, however, Li was clear.
"If we loosen credit, if we expand the fiscal deficit, that
would be like an old saying where one carries firewood to
extinguish a fire," Li was quoted as saying.
"And this is why we choose to persevere with stable fiscal
and monetary policies."