BRIEF-BB&T Corp increases prime lending rate to 4 pct from 3.75 pct
* Says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING May 1 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, in comments published on Thursday, said the government would calmly deal with any volatility in the currency markets and not alter policy settings in the face of divergent voices.
Li added that freeing up the interest rate market and setting up a deposit insurance scheme were this year's priorities in an article published in the ruling Communist Party's influential journal Qiushi (Seeking Truth) and carried on the central government's website (www.gov.cn). (Reporting by Koh Guiqing and Li Hui; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement
WASHINGTON, March 15 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday that it had ordered Nationstar Mortgage LLC to pay a $1.75 million civil penalty for failing to report accurate mortgage transaction data from 2012 through 2014.