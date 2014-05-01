BEIJING May 1 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, in comments published on Thursday, said the government would calmly deal with any volatility in the currency markets and not alter policy settings in the face of divergent voices.

Li added that freeing up the interest rate market and setting up a deposit insurance scheme were this year's priorities in an article published in the ruling Communist Party's influential journal Qiushi (Seeking Truth) and carried on the central government's website (www.gov.cn). (Reporting by Koh Guiqing and Li Hui; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ron Popeski)