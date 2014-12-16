* Factory activity contracts in December, 7-month low
* Foreign investment revives as service sector more
resilient
* Increases calls for stimulus but effectiveness in question
(Adds graphics, foreign investment, economist's comment)
BEIJING, Dec 16 Activity in China's factory
sector contracted in December for the first time in seven
months, the latest in a string of weak economic indicators that
will intensify calls for more stimulus measures to head off a
hard landing.
The flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers'
index(PMI) fell to 49.5 in December from November's final
reading of 50.0 and below the 50.0 forecast by analysts.
The new orders sub-index fell to 49.6, the first contraction
since April. A reading below 50 indicates contraction, while one
above 50 points to expansion on a monthly basis.
"The manufacturing slowdown continues in December and points
to a weak ending for 2014," Hongbin Qu, chief economist for
China at HSBC, said after the survey was released on Tuesday.
"The rising disinflationary pressures, which fundamentally
reflect weak demand, warrant further monetary easing in the
coming months."
However, while economists have continued to call for more
easing, others question whether another round of easy credit is
what China needs, given the country is still struggling to work
off a mountain of bad debt and manufacturing overcapacity
engendered by the last round of policy easing in 2009.
"We expect policymakers to respond to the continued weakness
with further rate cuts and liquidity injections," wrote Julian
Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics in Singapore.
"That said, we think that those expecting a policy-driven
rebound in growth next year will be disappointed."
Economists have noted that a surprise interest rate cut by
the central bank on Nov. 21 has yet to result in lower financing
costs, although the cut, combined with a quiet relaxation of
loan restrictions beginning in October, did appear to have
translated into a surge in loans in November.
TWO-SPEED ECONOMY?
While manufacturing has been weak, weighed down by a cooling
property market, tight credit conditions and erratic exports,
China's services sector has proved more resilient.
Other data released on Tuesday showed cumulative foreign
direct investment posted a mild recovery in November after four
straight months of decline, with investment in services growing
even as investment in manufacturing declined.
The transition to services is a key policy goal, which would
help restructure China's economy toward a more labour-intensive
and less investment-intensive model that is seen as more
sustainable and more in line with other advanced economies.
But for the same reason, service industries are less
responsive to credit easing than manufacturers; firms don't hire
more lawyers or programmers just because interest rates are low.
Thus some economists question whether the China's deepening
economic malaise, in which weak customer demand is seen as
playing a major role, will respond to a liquidity injection, or
whether the cash will simply flow into low-yielding
infrastructure projects, speculative ventures in real estate or
into a stock market that has rallied heavily on borrowed money.
REVISING TARGETS
China's top leaders said last week that they will try to
sustain reasonable growth in 2015 even though the economy faces
"relatively big downward pressure".
They are preparing to revise their estimate of 2013 gross
domestic product (GDP) growth after adjusting the way the figure
is measured.
The head of the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Tuesday that the new methodology would revise up the size of the
economy in 2013 by around 3 percent, without giving details. The
new number will be published on Dec. 19.
However, the rise in historical measurement is not seen as
providing a basis for more optimism about present conditions.
"I don't think they will change the main assessment of the
current economic situation," said Zhu Haibin, chief China
economist at JPMorgan in Hong Kong. "If they revise up, that
means growth in the past several years will also be higher and
the slowdown trend is still there."
The economy is expected to grow 7.4 percent this year, its
slowest pace in nearly a quarter of a century, and cool further
to 7.1 percent in 2015, according to a Reuters poll.
(Reporting By Kevin Yao, Xiaoyi Shao, Judy Hua and Pete
Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)