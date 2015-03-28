(Adds Xi's comments, background)
BOAO, China, March 28 Chinese President Xi
Jinping said on Saturday that the country should not focus on
its economic growth rate only, reiterating China's push for a
more sustainable, higher-quality expansion.
Chinese leaders have announced an economic growth target of
around 7 percent for this year, below the 7.5 percent goal in
2014 and the slowest rate in a quarter-century.
Xi, who was speaking at a forum in Boao on the southern
Chinese island of Hainan, said 7 percent growth was still
impressive and would be a big driver of momentum.
He said the Chinese economy was resilient and had much
potential, allowing for a host of policy tools. Analysts
anticipate further interest rate cuts in China this year.
The theme of the Boao forum is: "Asia's New Future: Towards
a Community of Common Destiny".
