* China to cut export duties on some steel, chemical
products
* Move comes after Nov exports fall for 5th month in a row
* Higher exports could help absorb domestic overcapacity
* Cheaper Chinese materials may raise global trade tensions
By Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Dec 9 China said on Wednesday
it would cut some import and export taxes next year to boost its
ailing trade sector, raising concerns that cheaper Chinese
products could exacerbate a global oversupply of basic materials
such as steel and chemicals.
Trade tensions are already growing with Europe and the
United States which have accused China of dumping steel on world
markets, and industry experts said the tax breaks on other types
of steel, iron and other products could aggravate supply gluts.
The intense pressure facing Chinese manufacturers was clear
in data early in the day which prompted worries that the world's
second-largest economy could be falling into a Japan-style
deflation trap.
Companies slashed prices for the 45th month in a row in
November as they struggled to sell their goods, with the
producer price index (PPI) down 5.9 percent from a year earlier,
the fastest since the global financial crisis.
The weak price report came on the heels of trade data on
Tuesday which showed China's exports fell for the fifth
consecutive month in November while imports contracted for the
13th month straight, casting doubt on hopes that the cooling
economy would stabilise in the fourth quarter.
Nonetheless, basic material exports were relatively strong,
as weak domestic demand spurs firms to redirect cargoes abroad.
"We think it's a longer-term dynamic playing out: China
exporting its surplus to the Western world," said ANZ analyst
Daniel Hynes, referring to a 15 percent surge in unwrought
aluminium and product exports to 450,000 tonnes in November.
China's oil refiners shipped a record amount of fuel
products in the first 11 months of the year, aluminium
processors sold their second-highest tonnage ever and
steelmakers increased exports by 22 percent to a new record.
The export tax cuts will apply to steel billet (bars) and
pig iron, lowering them to 20 percent and 10 percent,
respectively, from the current 25 percent effective Jan. 1, the
Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. Export tariffs on
phosphoric acid and ammonia also will be eliminated.
Taxes also would be adjusted to encourage imports of
advanced equipment, energy raw materials, and some components.
STRONG DEFLATIONARY FORCES
While higher equipment and raw material imports could be a
boon for China's trading partners and some Western firms, the
policy move raised concerns that China hopes to ease pressure on
its embattled heavy industrial sector by sending more excess
production abroad.
The price deflation in China's industrial sector is in part
a reflection of slumping global commodity prices since 2011, but
also highlights weaker demand for basic construction materials
at home following an extended downturn in the property market.
And with a large inventory of unsold homes discouraging new
construction and investment, much of the heavy industrial
build-out in steel, cement and other materials created to serve
China's housing boom in the 2000s now has nowhere to go.
"Alarmingly, the GDP deflator, a broader measure of price
changes in the economy, declined 0.7 percent y/y in Q3,
indicating that China has entered a deflationary era," wrote Liu
Li-Gang and Louis Lam, economists at ANZ Bank in Hong Kong in a
note.
While China's consumer inflation ticked up on the year to
1.5 percent in November from 1.3 percent in October, the
increase was largely due to food prices, not an improvement in
economic activity.
Other data this week is expected to show further weakness in
industrial output and investment, with a possible pick-up in
retail sales the lone bright spot. That will reinforce
expectations that Beijing will have to roll out more stimulus
in 2016 after six interest rate cuts over the past year and a
slew of other measures.
(Reporting By Josephine Mason and Sue-Lin Wong in BEIJING and
Pete Sweeney, Ruby Lian and Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Writing by
Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)