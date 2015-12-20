BEIJING Dec 20 China's economy in 2016 still
faces relatively large downward pressure and the speed of
economic growth may fall further, said a top planning body's
think tank, recommending more monetary policy easing, the
Economic Daily reported on Sunday.
The National Development and Reform Commission's (NDRC)
think tank recommended that China's government continues to cut
interest rates and banks' reserve requirement ratio to bolster
flagging growth in the world's second largest economy.
China should also give way to pressure on yuan depreciation,
the think tank said, in order to boost exports.
Beijing has been struggling to reach its economic growth
target of around 7 percent this year, despite a raft of policy
easing steps in recent months.
China's top leaders have started an annual meeting to map
out economic and reform plans for 2016, state media reported on
Friday. The central bank has also been notable for its lack of a
response to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike on
Wednesday.
The NDRC think tank predicted that investment growth could
fall to about 9 percent in 2016. From January to November this
year, fixed-asset investment growth has been 10.2 percent
year-on-year.
Real estate investment may be flat, the report said.
Consumption growth could face a year of single digit growth
in 2016, while exports may grow slightly, said the think tank.
The think tank recommended expanding China's fiscal deficit
to support major projects and possibly issuing more central and
local government bonds.
The stock market should be stabilised and efforts made to
fend off the risk of large-scale capital outflows, the think
tank also proposed.
