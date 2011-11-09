(Edits headline)
* China October inflation 5.5 pct, as expected
* Shows big drop from September and July peak
* Analysts see further slowdown in inflation
* Wen says prices down significantly since Oct
* Room for more policy fine tuning, rate cut ruled out
By Nick Edwards and Langi Chiang
BEIJING, Nov 9 China's annual inflation rate
fell sharply in October to 5.5 percent in a further pullback
from July's three-year peak, giving Beijing more room to fine
tune policy to help an economy feeling the chill of a global
slowdown.
Inflation fell from 6.1 percent in September and marked the
third straight decline since a peak of 6.5 percent in July,
bolstering expectations that price pressures were on a solid
downtrend.
Premier Wen Jiabao said prices had fallen further since
October, adding to the view that policymakers will edge towards
more pro-growth policies, although inflation is still too high
to expect a cut in interest rates.
"As inflation worries ease, the room for fine-tuning
monetary tightening is getting bigger," said Ting Lu, an
economist at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.
"Policymakers might still put taming inflation as a top
priority, but we will see policies to be increasingly nudged
towards pro-growth.
"That said, we don't expect a major change in monetary policy
stance or some high profile moves such as cuts of policy rates
and RRR (required reserve ratios)."
The inflation figures soothed investors concerns about a
sharp slowdown in China, supporting oil prices LCOc1 and
underpinning Chinese shares, although market direction is being
largely set by events in Europe.
The 5.5 percent rise in the consumer price index in the year
to September was bang in line with expectations from a Reuters
poll.
Producer price inflation also showed a marked slowdown to
5.0 percent in October, a one-year low, from 6.5 percent in
September. The median of a Reuters poll had forecast an October
reading of 5.7 percent.
Economist Lu said the combination of figures suggested
his forecast that consumer inflation would drop to 4.6
percent in December may now be too high.
Indeed, Wen suggested prices had continued to fall.
"Since October, overall domestic prices have been falling
noticeably," Wen was quoted as saying by a government website.
"Prices of pork and eggs have fallen, but prices of fruit, dairy
products, beef and mutton remain at high levels," he said.
China's leaders have begun talking in recent weeks about
"fine tuning" macroeconomic policy to maintain economic growth,
which slowed in the third quarter to 9.1 percent, its weakest in
more than two years.
But they have also made it clear that stabilising prices and
fighting inflation remain the top priority, so analysts rule out
a rate cut or reduction in bank reserve ratios anytime soon.
Most evidence of the fine-tuning has so far been seen
through tweaks to tax policy aimed at small and medium-sized
businesses and some signs that bank lending to that sector of
the economy -- which supports 75 percent of China's jobs --
could be relaxed.
"The best way of controlling price rises is to boost
production," said Wen.
The premier also said Beijing would not loosen policies to
rein in the red-hot property market, a report on the official
Xinhua news agency said.
Wen said the construction of government-subsidised housing
projects would help relieve some supply strains and ease housing
inflation.
The latest data showed that food prices, a major source of
inflationary pressure in China, rose 11.9 percent in October
from a year earlier, the smallest annual increase since May.
But they fell 0.2 percent from September, the first decline
since May.
"This indicates inflation pressure is indeed slowing," said
Zhang Zhiwei, an economist at Nomura in Hong Kong, who said
consumer inflation may drop below 5 percent in November.
"Lower inflationary pressure leaves room for further policy
fine tuning. The PBOC has already marginally loosened liquidity
by open market operations in October.
"We expect this type of fine-tuning to continue, but RRR and
interest rates will be kept unchanged for the rest of 2011."
RISK OF IMMINENT EASING
While most analysts rule out an immediate cut in interest
rates, there is more debate on when the central bank might
reduce bank reserve ratios. At 21.5 percent, the RRR is at a
record level for big banks.
Analysts at ANZ believe the economy is
deteriorating so quickly that the PBOC could soon start to ease
policy by reversing some of the nine hikes to RRR made in the
tightening cycle that began in October 2010.
Annual economic growth rates have fallen for three straight
quarters. Analysts forecast growth would slow to less than 9
percent next year for the first time in a decade.
The country's big manufacturers ran at their slowest pace in
October since early 2009, the latest private-sector survey of
purchasing managers showed, though there were signs of smaller
firms bouncing back and a sharp fall in factory-gate prices.
"We revise our 'selective' policy easing call to an
'outright' policy easing, meaning that in an imminent move, the
PBOC will likely make a 50 basis point cut to the RRR for all
banks, with a possible larger cut of 100 bps for small and
medium-sized banks," ANZ said in a note to clients last week.
The bank cites signs of softness in the real estate market
as being particularly important, given that Chinese banks tend
to prefer land and property as loan collateral.
Some interpretation of conditions in the real estate market
could be made by 0530 GMT when fixed asset investment (FAI) data
are released. Real estate makes up about 20 percent of China's
FAI, a primary driver of overall economic growth.
FAI growth is expected to have eased marginally to 24.7
percent in October from 24.9 percent in September and continuing
a broad two-year trend of gradual cooling.
A strong showing for FAI and retail sales -- also due at
0530 GMT -- would tend to support risk appetite as evidence of
still strong domestic demand, assuring jittery investors that
China is coping with a slowing global economic backdrop.
Industrial output figures, also due later on Wednesday, are
seen showing a rise in October from the year earlier of 13.4
percent, easing from September and the weakest rate since May.
(Reporting by Nick Edwards; Editing by Kim Coghill and Neil
Fullick)