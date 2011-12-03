SHANGHAI Dec 3 China has room for more reserve requirement ratio adjustments if the country's inflation rate continues to fall, the Securities Times quoting Fan Gang, a former central bank adviser, as saying on Saturday.

Fan also said there was no need for China to tighten its economic policy further now that the inflation rate has begun to decline and that he sees a soft landing for the country next year, the newspaper reported.

China's central bank on Wednesday cut reserve requirements for commercial lender for the first time in three years in a policy shift to ease credit strains and shore up an economy running at its weakest pace since 2009.