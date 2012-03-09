* Feb CPI up 3.2 pct y/y (f'cast up 3.4 pct; Jan up 4.5 pct
* Feb PPI flat on year (f'cast up 0.2 pct; Jan up 0.7 pct
* Jan-Feb factory output growth likely lowest since Aug 09
* Factory output, retail sales and fixed asset investment
data due 0530 GMT
* Cooling data argue for pro-growth policy easing
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, March 9 China's annual rate of
consumer inflation slowed sharply to a 20-month low of 3.2
percent in February, comfortably within Beijing's 2012 target of
4 percent, giving policymakers room to further loosen monetary
policy to support slowing growth.
Analysts say abating price pressures give Beijing space to
loosen policy and reduce the amount of cash commercial banks
must hold as reserves at the central bank.
That view is likely to be further reinforced later with more
data expected to show factory output fell back to August 2009
levels, while fixed asset investment also cooled and consumer
spending held steady.
"The latest CPI number is mainly because of the dissipation
of the Chinese New Year effect. Prices came down after the
holiday, especially food prices," said Kevin Lai, economist at
Daiwa in Hong Kong.
"That supports our view that there should be more policy
relaxation."
Investors remain tense after tremors triggered in global
financial markets this week when Beijing cut its 2012 growth
forecast to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent, a move made in
part to make space for economic reform, but which sparked fresh
fears of an abrupt slowdown -- a so-called "hard landing".
"People want to stress-test that hard-landing scenario for
China," Tim Condon, head of Asian economic research at ING in
Singapore, told Reuters ahead of Friday's slew of data releases.
"But they always soft-land."
Condon said he expected the world's No. 2 economy to grow at
least 8.5 percent this year, a level that "certainly qualifies
as a soft-landing".
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast China's consumer
inflation to run at 3.4 percent in February compared with a year
ago. Producer price inflation was flat on the year in February,
slower than market expectations for a 0.2 percent reading.
MORE EASING SEEN
A Reuters poll in December showed economists expect Beijing
to lower banks' required reserve ratios (RRR) by 200 basis
points in 2012. The central bank cut the RRR by 50 bps in
February after cutting 50 bps off the ratio in November.
But widespread expectations for easier policy have not
fuelled bets for an outright interest rate cut. In contrast,
Brazil slashed its interest rates by a surprisingly large 75 bps
on Thursday to support economic recovery and restrain a strong
currency that is stifling its industry sector.
Barring a spike in world commodity prices, analysts say
China's inflation should stay muted for all of 2012 as high
comparison figures a year ago force food inflation to slow.
Economists estimate food prices represent 30 percent of
China's consumer price index, the composition of which is kept
secret.
Friday's flurry of data, which should highlight the slowdown
under way in China, also includes the first set of hard numbers
of the year for industrial output, fixed asset investment and
retail sales. They will combine data held back from January
because of the heavy distortions caused by the Lunar New Year
holidays.
Fixed asset investment, industrial output and retail sales
numbers are scheduled for publication at 0530 GMT.
Factory output may underscore the downside risks, with
economists forecasting growth of 12.3 percent from a year ago,
the weakest since August 2009 when the world was still
shuddering from the global financial crisis.
Fixed asset investment, which accounted for 54 percent of
China's economic growth in 2011, is forecast to have grown 20
percent in the first two months.
That would be its lowest level since December 2002's 17.4
percent, but an encouraging sign for policymakers keen to cut
dependence on investment spending for growth, which generates
both over-capacity and speculative bubbles.
Retail sales meanwhile are forecast to have grown 17.4
percent in February from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Alex Richardson)