* Economic activity seen picking up modestly in July
* Underscores expectations that growth stabilising
* Inflation seen at 30-mth low, gives room for policy easing
* CPI, PPI due at 0130 GMT, activity data at 0530 GMT
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Aug 9 China's industrial output and
fixed-asset investment are expected to show signs of picking up
in data on Thursday, indicating that the economy is starting to
stabilise after sliding for six straight quarters.
An expected drop in consumer inflation to a 30-month low
will suggest the central bank has scope to ease monetary policy
further after rate cuts in June and July to keep China's economy
on track to meet an official 2012 growth target of 7.5 percent.
Still, any economic pick up will be fragile as the euro zone
debt crisis and a sluggish U.S. recovery keep global growth at a
low ebb, the main factor that pushed China's new export orders
in July into their steepest fall in eight months.
"The recovery will be very modest -- more like stabilisation
and gradual improvement," said Yiping Huang, chief economist for
emerging Asia at Barclays Capital in Hong Kong.
"Some further policy actions are needed to ensure gradual
recovery of growth -- we start to see some improvements that
really need to be consolidated and supported," he told Reuters.
China's industrial output growth is forecast to pick up to a
four-month high of 9.8 percent year-on-year in July from 9.5
percent in June, a Reuters poll shows.
Annual growth in fixed-asset investment, in the likes of
real estate, roads and bridges, is seen nudging up in
January-to-July to 20.5 percent from January-to-June's 20.4
percent, as the government seeks to spur infrastructure
investment.
Growth of retail sales, the biggest driver of the economy's
expansion in the first quarter, is seen steady though at 13.7
percent.
Economic growth has been sliding since the beginning of
2011, reaching 7.6 percent in the second quarter, the weakest
pace since the global financial crisis.
Analysts see a pick up in the third quarter to 7.9 percent
and full-year growth of 8 percent, above the official target.
President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao have promised to
step up policy "fine tuning" in the second half of the year to
support the economy.
Apart from cutting rates, Beijing has cut banks' reserve
requirements to free up an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan for
lending ($191 billion) in a series of moves since November 2011.
It has tweaked taxes and promised to fast-track key
government-backed projects. Wen said boosting investment is key
to stabilising growth, setting the stage for local officials to
roll out ambitious projects.
Analysts expect the data to show consumer inflation in July
dropped to 1.7 percent from 2.2 percent in June, a big pullback
from a three-year high last July of 6.5 percent.
However, the central bank said in a report last week
consumer inflation might rebound after August due to seasonal
factors and the rising cost of labour and resources.
Still, there is little sign of inflationary pressures coming
from factories. July's data is expected to show that producer
prices fell in July by 2.5 percent from a year earlier, its
steepest fall since October 2009.
It would mark a fifth straight month of falling producer
prices, reflecting the pressures eating into corporate earnings
and capping capital spending.
Among the worst hit, profits at Chinese steel mills tumbled
96 percent in the first half of 2012 from a year earlier, the
China Iron and Steel Association said in July.
(Editing by Neil Fullick)