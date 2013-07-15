BEIJING, July 15 China's economic growth faces relatively big downward pressure and the country will increase financial incentives to support small firms as part of efforts to stabilise growth, the central bank governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, said on Monday.

Zhou reiterated that China will keep prudent monetary policy at a conference on the financial environment for small companies, and added that it would keep reasonable credit supply to provide good financial environment for small firms.

"Financial support to small firms' development will be favourable to sustain stable and relatively fast economic growth," Zhou was quoted as saying in a statement on the central government's website, www.gov.cn.

"Especially when the current domestic and international economic situation has become extremely complicated, with unstable and uncertain factors increasing, economic growth under relatively big downward pressure," Zhou said.

Zhou reiterated that China will steadily push forward market-oriented interest rates reform and the establishment of a deposit insurance system while fine-tuning policy at appropriate times.

China's GDP growth slowed in the second quarter to 7.5 percent year-on-year as weak overseas demand weighed on output and investment, lining up a test of Beijing's resolve to revamp the world's second-biggest economy in the face of deteriorating data. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)