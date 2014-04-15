* Q1 GDP seen at 7.3 pct y/y, down from 7.7 pct in Q4
* Data due at 10 a.m. local time/0200 GMT
* Monthly activity data may show some pick-up in March
By Adam Rose
BEIJING, April 16 China is expected to report
its slowest growth in five years on Wednesday, a Reuters poll
shows, with signs of waning strength in the first quarter of
2014 already prompting government action to steady the world's
second-largest economy.
Authorities have ruled out major stimulus to fight
short-term dips in growth, and some analysts think the economy
will continue to lose momentum into the middle of the year.
The economy is expected to have grown 7.3 percent in the
January-March quarter from a year earlier, according to the
median forecast of 25 economists polled by Reuters, after
growing 7.7 percent in the final quarter of 2013.
If realised, it would be China's slowest annual growth since
the first quarter of 2009, when the economy grew 6.6 percent in
the immediate aftermath of the global financial crisis.
The gross domestic product (GDP) data is due at 10 a.m.
(0200 GMT).
"With Premier Li saying they will tolerate lower growth for
stable employment numbers, we are not optimistic on an upside
surprise," said Chester Liaw, economist at Forecast Pte in
Singapore.
In 2009, as the global crisis knocked many major developed
economies into recession, Beijing unleashed a 4 trillion yuan
($645 billion) stimulus package to shore up growth.
It has made it clear there will be nothing of that scale in
2014. The measures it has announced this month have been much
more modest and targeted, such as tax cuts for small firms and
speeding up some investment in rail projects.
Some analysts said those type of steps could be enough to
keep growth near the government target of 7.5 percent without
disrupting a push to restructure the economy or worsening
problems of overcapacity and a build-up of debt.
The government wants to enhance the role of consumption in
the economy, and reduce the reliance on traditional engines of
exports and investment.
MARCH PICK-UP?
Other data due at the same time as GDP may take the edge of
the weak start to 2014, with a pick-up in monthly indicators for
March forecast after the Lunar New Year holiday season.
Industrial output is forecast to grow 9.0 percent,
investment by 18.1 percent and retail sales by 12.1 percent in
March, all slightly stronger than their growth rates for
January-February. To smooth out the impact of the variable dates
of the Lunar New Year holidays, China releases combined
January-February data for some indicators.
But figures for March already released have done little to
assuage concerns the economy is losing more momentum than had
been expected.
"This year's post-Chinese New Year domestic demand recovery
appears weaker than usual," UBS economists said in a note.
Exports fell for the second month in a row and imports
dropped sharply in March, while money supply grew at its slowest
annual pace in more than a decade. Official and private surveys
also show the manufacturing sector continuing to struggle.
And there are concerns the economy will slow further.
"Downward pressure may linger into the second quarter," Citi
economists said in a report. "The government may fine-tune
policies in the second quarter to keep growth above 7 percent."
($1 = 6.2107 Chinese Yuan)
(Additional Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by John Mair)