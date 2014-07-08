BEIJING, July 8 China has the ability to
continuously push forward economic reforms, President Xi Jinping
said on Tuesday, even as the world's second largest economy felt
the strain of the global slowdown.
Xi made the remarks at a conference of economic experts,
according to state broadcaster China Central Television.
"China has advantageous conditions for continuing healthy
development, and we firmly grasp the right to take the
initiative in our country's development," Xi said, according to
the broadcast.
The state of the global economy has brought many negative
consequences for development in China, but this must be observed
calmly by policymakers, who must prepare for all kinds of risks,
Xi said.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)