* Economy grows 7.5 pct in Q2 on-year, up from 7.4 pct in Q1
* Government stimulus measures shored up activity
* Cooling property market remains major risk
* More policy support seen needed to keep growth on track
By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, July 16 China's economic growth picked
up slightly in the second quarter as a burst of government
stimulus paid dividends, but analysts said Beijing will likely
need to offer more support to meet its annual growth target as
the property market slows.
Analysts remain cautious about the economic outlook, noting
that the pick-up in growth was driven more by government support
than a natural recovery in momentum, as evidenced by a
surprising surge in lending by state-controlled banks in June.
Many believe the slowing property sector poses the biggest
risk to the economy in the second half of the year, and thus
could dictate whether Beijing sticks to a steady rollout of
modest stimulus steps or considers more aggressive action such
as interest rate cuts.
"The recovery is quite dependent on government support. So I
think the government can choose either to tolerate lower growth
or to do more stimulus to achieve their growth target," said
Chang Jian, an analyst at Barclays Capital in Hong Kong.
"The biggest risk (to the economy) for the second half is a
property correction and related financial risks," she said.
The economy grew 7.5 percent in April-June from a year
earlier, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, just ahead of
a median forecast of 7.4 percent in a Reuters poll.
A raft of support measures helped lift the pace from an
18-month low of 7.4 percent in the first quarter, with
infrastructure investment and related manufacturing offsetting
the drag from weak exports and the cooling property market.
Stimulus measures have included sharply higher bank lending,
reducing the amount of cash some banks have to hold as
reserves, instructing regional governments to quicken their
spending and hastening the construction of railways and public
housing.
Though officials continue to describe such steps as
"fine-tuning", Beijing has been steadily broadening the scope
and depth of its assistance, as indicated by the June lending
surge and reported moves by local governments to ease home
buying restrictions.
PROPERTY WEIGHS
The property sector continues to drag on growth, even though
Reuters calculations showed home sales by value picked up
sharply in June as state-controlled banks made credit more
easily available.
A senior central bank official was quoted as saying this
week that Chinese banks increased their lending to the property
sector by 18 percent in the first six months of 2014 compared
with the year-ago period, in what he said is a "forceful" show
of support.
In spite of such moves, however, growth in China's real
estate investment slowed in the first half of 2014 while sales
and new construction slipped.
Real estate investment, which affects more than 40 other
sectors, rose 14.1 percent in the first half of 2014 from the
same period a year ago, down from an annual rise of 14.7 percent
in the first five months, official data showed on Wednesday.
Peng Wensheng, chief economist at CICC, estimated that the
slowdown in property investment could cut China's 2014 economic
growth by about 1 percentage point, based on his estimates that
the property sector makes up for 20 percent of GDP.
Property investment growth could slow to 14 percent this
year from nearly 20 percent in 2013, Peng said in a note.
New property construction fell 16.4 percent in the first six
months from a year earlier, while property sales in terms of
floor space dropped 6 percent, threatening not only a loss of
jobs but lower sales of home and building materials from cement
to copper pipes and furniture.
"China will remain at a tipping point between a growth
recovery driven by government stimulus on one hand and a major
drag on the economy coming from real estate," Dariusz Kowalczyk,
senior economist and strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong
Kong, said in a note ahead of the GDP data release.
"The jury will remain out regarding which factor will end up
winning."
Top leaders have ruled out any massive stimulus as China
struggles to deal with piles of local government debt, the
hangover from a 4 trillion yuan ($644 billion) spending package
implemented in 2008-09 to help cushion the country from the
global financial crisis.
SERIOUS ABOUT TARGET
The unexpectedly hefty increase in bank loans in June had
been taken as a signal of Beijing's alarm at the slowdown, and
how far it is prepared to go to get growth back on track.
Premier Li Keqiang vowed recently that the economy would
grow by at least 7.5 percent in 2014, surprising many market
watchers after a weak start to the year and reinforcing
expectations of more government assistance to come.
"We believe Beijing is quite serious about its 7.5 percent
growth target as it needs a stable economic and financial
backdrop as it steps up its anti-corruption campaign," said Ting
Lu, China economist at Bank of America-Marrill Lynch in Hong
Kong.
"So we think the new government will most likely continue
its mini-stimulus," he said in a note.
Lu expected the government to stick with modest policy
steps, refraining from bolder steps such as cutting interest
rates or reserve requirement for all banks, while Barclays'
Chang expected the central bank to cut rates in the third and
fourth quarters.
($1 = 6.2072 yuan)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)