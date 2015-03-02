SHANGHAI, March 2 China's economy is expected to
slow to an annual 7 percent in the first quarter of this year, a
top Chinese government think tank said in a research report, a
sign policy makers will have to roll out more stimulus to
support faltering growth.
The forecast by the State Information Centre underscored the
rationale of Saturday's move by China's central bank to cut
interest rates for the second time in less than four months as
it steps up efforts to ward off deflation.
"Our country's economic growth still faces relatively heavy
downward pressure amid structure adjustments," the think-tank
said in its research report published in the official China
Securities News on Monday.
"As such, it will continue searching for a bottom in the
first quarter of 2015 and is preliminarily forecast to grow
around 7 percent in the quarter," it said.
The think tank operates under the purview of China's top
economic planner, the National Development and Reform
Commission.
China's economic growth held steady at 7.3 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2014 from a year earlier but still hovered
near the weakest pace since the global financial crisis,
reinforcing expectations that policymakers will have to roll out
more support measures to avert a sharper slowdown.
China's consumer price index (CPI) is expected to increase
only 1.2 percent on-year in the first quarter of 2015, compared
with 2 percent a year earlier, the think-tank said.
Annual growth of exports is expected at 5 percent in the
first quarter, slowing from 6 .1 percent a year earlier, while
imports are likely to decrease 10.7 percent in the quarter,
compared with a 0.4-percent increase in the same period of 2014,
it said.
