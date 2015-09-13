* China to promote mixed ownership in SOEs, some mergers
* Will not amount to full privatisation
* Chinese economy cools in August, data shows
* Most data below forecasts, points to more stimulus
measures
(Adds further details)
By Kevin Yao and Lei Wang
BEIJING, Sept 13 China unveiled details on
Sunday of how it would restructure its state-owned enterprises
(SOEs), including partial privatisation, as data pointed to a
cooling in the world's second-largest economy.
The guidelines, jointly issued by the Communist Party's
Central Committee and the State Council, China's cabinet,
included plans to clean up and integrate some state firms, the
official Xinhua news agency said. It did not elaborate.
Reform of underperforming state-owned enterprises is one of
China's most pressing needs. But if not handled well, the
restructuring could lead to hundreds of thousands of people
being laid off and social instability.
Xinhua said the plans included introducing "mixed ownership"
by bringing in private investment, and "decisive results" were
expected by 2020.
The government will not force "mixed ownership", nor will it
set a timetable, giving each firm the go-ahead only when
conditions are mature, it said.
"This reform will be positive for improving the impetus of
the economy and making growth more sustainable," said Xu
Hongcai, director of the economic research department at the
China Centre for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), a
Beijing-based think-think.
Partial privatisation, he added, would help establish
"check-and-balance and incentive systems" at state firms.
China's government manages 111 companies centrally under the
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, or
SASAC. Local governments own and manage around 25,000
state-owned companies and the sector employs nearly 7.5 million
people.
State firms will be allowed to bring in "various investors"
to help diversify share ownership, and more state firms will be
encouraged to restructure to pave the way for stock listings,
Xinhua said.
Private investors will be encouraged to buy stakes in state
firms, buy convertible bonds issued by state firms, or swap
shares with state firms, it said, adding steps will be taken to
curb corruption during reforms.
SOEs will be divided into commercial and public
welfare-related businesses during the reform process. Oil and
gas, electricity, railways and telecommunications were
identified as sectors that could be suitable for limited
non-state investment.
However, Beijing will have to persuade entrenched interests
at local, provincial and national governments to relinquish some
control over state enterprises and attract investors to buy
shares after one of the worst stock market crashes in China's
history.
MISSED FORECASTS
And Xinhua indicated full-scale privatisation was not on the
cards, saying the government was aiming to "cultivate a large
number of state-owned backbone enterprises with innovation
capability and international competitiveness".
The guidelines called for a flexible and market-based
compensation system at state firms by linking pay with company
performance.
The details were issued after the government said growth in
China's investment and factory output missed forecasts in
August. The data followed weak trade and inflation readings,
raising the chances that economic growth may dip below 7 percent
in the third quarter for the first time since the global
financial crisis.
"Overall, the economy is very weak and the central bank may
have to continue cutting interest rates and banks' reserve
requirement," said Zhou Hao, senior economist at Commerzbank AG
in Singapore. Zhou says growth would probably dip below 7
percent in the July-September quarter.
Some economists believe growth is already much weaker than
official data suggests.
August power output, for example, rose just 1 percent
year-on-year, and production of key industrial commodities such
as steel and coal weakened.
Growth in fixed-asset investment, a crucial economic driver,
slowed to 10.9 percent in the first eight months of 2015 - the
weakest pace in nearly 15 years, National Bureau of Statistics
data showed on Sunday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an 11.1 percent
rise, compared with 11.2 percent in January-July.
Factory output rose a weaker than expected 6.1 percent in
August from a year earlier. Markets had expected a 6.4 percent
increase, up from July's 6.0 percent.
Annual growth in real estate investment also continued to
cool to 3.5 percent in the first eight months, the weakest since
early 2009, from 4.3 percent in January-July.
While home sales and prices are slowly recovering from a
slump last year - property area sold rose at a slightly faster
pace of 7.2 percent in January-August - analysts say it will
take time for developers to work off a huge overhang of unsold
houses.
SINGLE POSITIVE
Retail sales were the single positive surprise, growing 10.8
percent in August from a year earlier and above forecasts of
10.5 percent, the same as July.
But the increase did not appear to chime with corporate
reports of slowing sales.
China's yuan devaluation in August and a plunge in stock
markets since June have fuelled fears of more economic shocks,
although Premier Li Keqiang has brushed off concerns of a hard
landing.
Most analysts say the economy is slowing gradually, but not
facing a hard landing.
China's central bank has cut interest rate five times since
November and repeatedly relaxed banks' reserve requirements
(RRR) to try to boost the sputtering economy.
Further policy easing is widely expected and the government
is trying to boost infrastructure investment.
The government is aiming for 2015 economic growth of around
7 percent, which would be the slowest in a quarter century.
(Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Neil Fullick and
Greg Mahlich)