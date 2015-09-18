BEIJING, Sept 18 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday China will continue to widen the scope for foreign investment, and make it easier, state media reported.

China welcomed countries from around the world to invest in China, as it was already closely interconnected with the rest of the world, Li told the visiting French finance minister, Michel Sapin, the Xinhua news agency reported.

It provided no details.

A string of downbeat economic data combined with wild price swings in China's stock markets and a surprise currency devaluation in August have fuelled fears the economy may be slowing more sharply than expected, putting a 2015 growth target of 7 percent at risk. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard)