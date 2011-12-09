BEIJING Dec 9 China will ensure stable
and fast economic growth in 2012 and will fine-tune policies
according to changes in the global economy, the Communist
Party's top leaders decided on Friday.
Beijing will also manage inflation expectations and maintain
property calming measures to ensure house prices return to a
"reasonable" level, the Chinese government said in an
announcement carried by the official Xinhua news agency.
The government also pledged to maintain stable export growth
while boosting imports in the year ahead to better balance its
trade accounts.
Top Chinese leaders are meeting to decide economic
priorities for 2012, the last full year of President Hu Jintao's
tenure ahead of a critical leadership succession.
The decisions will be rubber stamped by the Central Economic
Work meeting, expected to convene a three-day session from
Monday and the biggest annual event in China's economic
calendar.
Observers hoping that Hu and Premier Wen Jiabao will mark
their waning days in office with bold policy measures are likely
to be disappointed.
This year's conference will chart the course for monetary
and fiscal policy for 2012 and discuss key economic targets
ahead of a parliament meeting in March next year.
But with Europe in turmoil, U.S. consumer demand in question
and China's own economy cooling, the caution that has been a
hallmark since Hu and Wen rose to power in 2002 will likely be
on display.
The two leaders are expected to retire from their party
posts in late 2012 and their state positions the following
March, ending a decade in power that has seen China's economy
overtake Japan as the world's second largest.
The effort needed to choreograph a soft landing is
substantial though, underscored by a raft of data on Friday that
showed a welcome easing of inflationary pressure on consumers
while also signalling a serious risk of a sharp industrial
slowdown, a potentially perilous mix for policymakers
.
