HONG KONG, May 17 (IFR) - The demise of two debut US dollar bonds from a pair of luxury car dealers exposed an alarming lack of confidence in the rise of the Chinese consumer sector, but poor timing and flawed execution did not help.

Baoxin Auto and ZhengTong Auto postponed almost identical high-yield bonds on Wednesday after failing to attract investors despite promising yields of close to 12%. Their troubles began long before this week's sudden market sell-off, suggesting that global investors are far from convinced by the prospects of further growth in domestic demand.

As domestic consumption becomes the most important driver of China's economy, these two big and profitable car dealerships had seemed ideal candidates for international bond sales. Baoxin and ZhengTong sell and service luxury cars in China for the likes of BMW and Jaguar.

If their deals had got done, bankers predicted a flood of other transactions from the sector may have followed.

The latest economic data show that domestic consumption was the biggest driver of Chinese economic growth, accounting for 6.2% of GDP expansion in the first quarter. Investments contributed 2.7% and net exports subtracted 0.8%. This compares with 2010 first-quarter consumption of just 3.8%, with investments contributing the bulk of growth at 5.6% and net exports 1%.

As it becomes a more important driver of growth, domestic consumption in China should also play a bigger part in the capital markets offerings from the country.

But even after a week since price indications emerged both deals remained undersubscribed and the meagre orderbooks showed the time was not right.

SHARES PLUNGE

ZhengTong went out with a high 11% guidance for a five-year non-call three bond on May 7 after completing a roadshow the previous week. The company was eyeing a USD300m-350m deal and had built a shadow order book of around USD100m.

Baoxin finished the roadshow May 8 and followed up the next day with a copycat high 11% coupon indication, but with a smaller USD200m-250m target size. Orders were said to stand at around USD150m.

The pair's troubles appeared to have more to do with bad timing than a lack of fundamental interest.

"We are comfortable with the industry. The Chinese economy needs to position itself as a consumption-based economy, so sectors like auto dealership, especially the luxury end, should do okay," said a Hong Kong-based fund manager.

The worsening health of Spanish banks, deepening political chaos in Greece and tepid Chinese data slowed their progress. In going head-to-head, the two may also have dented each other's chances.

Baoxin's and ZhengTong's chances finally disappeared at the start of this week as markets slumped. Baoxin's Hong Kong-listed shares plunged to a record low, losing 29% in the first three days, while ZhengTong fell 11%.

That could have further implications for the sector, since another Chinese car distributor, China Yongda Automobiles Services, had already opened books on a USD434m Hong Kong equity listing.

LONG-TERM BETS

For the longer term, however, bankers remain confident that a broader range of Chinese companies will eventually turn to the international capital markets.

"It's the same as we witnessed in Indonesia. In previous years, going back to the 90s, it was just the resource sector and now we are broadening out to telcos, real-estate and industrial credits," said Credit Suisse Asian DCM head Derek Armstrong. "We'll see a similar trend in China, where companies in these sectors look beyond the bank market."

Armstrong said the general industrial market was under-represented and there were several sectors from which potential issuers could emerge.

"Once you unleash the appetite of the middle-income category for goods and services, such as education, healthcare, travel, the demand generated for those items will necessitate capital for growth."

Analysts are expecting a rosy future for China's consumption sector and see it replacing construction as the next key driver of the country's economy.

"These consumer plays are the issues that investors will buy in this environment. Owing to recession fears in Europe and sluggish recovery of the US, investors are reluctant to bite into companies that derive most if their topline from exports. Investment bankers are only too aware of this," said an analyst with a Singapore-based hedge fund. (Reporting By Umesh Desai; Editing by Julian Baker)