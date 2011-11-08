* China October CPI scheduled for release at 0130 GMT
* Reuters poll consensus is rise of 5.5 pct y/y
* Reuters poll forecasts October PPI at 5.7 pct y/y
* No outright rate cut seen until CPI eases further
By Nick Edwards
BEIJING, Nov 9 China's annual inflation rate
likely cooled to 5.5 percent in October, data is expected to
show on Wednesday, a third straight month of decline from July's
three-year peak though still insufficient for monetary policy to
be materially eased.
"We expect (an) unchanged macro policy stance for now,"
economists at UBS said in a client note ahead of the numbers due
for release at 0130 GMT, which kick off a deluge of price,
investment, money supply and trade data this week.
UBS expects falling food prices -- particularly pork -- to
have capped consumer price inflation (CPI) at 5.3 percent year
on year in October, after a 6.1 percent reading in September and
6.5 percent in July.
That is at the bottom of the range of forecasts from the 21
economists quoted in the benchmark Reuters poll, where the
consensus view is for year-on-year rise of 5.5 percent.
Deutsche Bank and Bank of Communications International also
have a 5.3 percent call for October, while China Construction
Bank and Shanghai-based private investment advisory firm CEBM
top the range of forecasts at 5.8 percent.
Inflation remains the key focus for investors, with cooling
price pressures fueling expectations that the central bank may
start to ease monetary policy as exporters feel the chill from
slowing global growth.
China's leaders have begun talking in recent weeks about
"fine tuning" macro economic policy to maintain economic growth,
while making it clear that stabilising prices and fighting
inflation remain the top priority.
Most evidence of that so far has been seen through tweaks to
tax policy aimed at small and medium-sized businesses and some
signs that bank lending to that sector of the economy -- which
supports 75 percent of China's jobs -- could be relaxed.
"More visible fiscal and credit easing are expected in Q1
2012, after exports and construction have led to much slower
industrial production growth," UBS said.
RISK OF IMMINENT EASING
Analysts at ANZ, however, believe the economic data is
deteriorating so quickly that the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
could soon start to ease policy by reversing some of the nine
hikes to bank reserve requirement ratios (RRR) made in the
tightening cycle that began in October 2010.
China's big manufacturers ran at their slowest pace in
October since early 2009, the latest private sector survey of
purchasing managers showed, though there were signs of smaller
firms bouncing back and a sharp fall in factory-gate prices.
Producer price inflation is forecast to have eased to 5.7
percent in October from year ago levels versus 6.5 percent in
September, with slowing industrial output seen heralding a
further deceleration in the world's second-largest economy.
"We revise our 'selective' policy easing call to an
'outright' policy easing, meaning that in an imminent move, the
PBOC will likely make a 50 basis point cut to the RRR for all
banks, with a possible larger cut of 100 bps for small and
medium-sized banks," ANZ said in a note to clients last week.
The bank cites signs of softness in the real estate market
as being particularly important, given that Chinese banks tend
to prefer land and property as loan collateral.
Some interpretation of conditions in the real estate market
could be made by 0530 GMT when fixed asset investment (FAI) data
are released. Real estate makes up about 20 percent of China's
FAI, a primary driver of overall economic growth.
FAI growth is expected to have eased marginally to 24.7
percent in October from 24.9 percent in September and continuing
a broad two-year trend of gradual cooling .
A strong showing for FAI and retail sales -- also due at
0530 GMT -- would tend to support risk appetite as evidence of
still strong domestic demand, assuring jittery investors that
China is coping with a slowing global economic backdrop.
ANZ believes, however, that an outright interest rate cut
will have to wait until inflation -- which it forecasts at 5.4
percent in October -- stabilizes further.
(Reporting by Nick Edwards; Editing by Kim Coghill)