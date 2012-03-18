* Vice Premier Li Keqiang says reform crucial, cannot be
delayed
* NDRC head Zhang Ping says policies promoting growth must
be followed
* IMF chief Christine Lagarde says reform to help yuan
become reserve currency
* Reform chorus comes after provincial political shake-up
By Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, March 18 China cannot delay tough
economic reforms, Vice Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday,
underscoring the top leadership's push for market-based change
after the sacking last week of an ambitious provincial leader
who wanted a bigger state role in the economy.
Li, widely expected to succeed Wen Jiabao as premier in a
leadership transition that begins later this year, promised
flexible policies to keep growth brisk and prices stable, with a
focus on boosting domestic demand and pursuing structural
reforms to make growth more stable and balanced.
"China has reached a crucial period in changing its economic
model and (change) cannot be delayed. Reforms have entered a
tough stage," Li said, echoing comments made by Wen last week.
"We will make policies more targeted, flexible and
forward-looking to maintain relatively fast economic growth and
keep price levels basically stable," Li said in a speech at an
economic policy conference, attended by top Chinese officials,
the head of the IMF and dozens of foreign business leaders.
He said China would "deepen reforms on taxes, the financial
sector, prices, income distribution and seek breakthroughs in
key areas to let market forces play a bigger role in resource
allocation".
Li's renewed emphasis on reform-led growth comes after Wen
said slower growth and bolder political reform must be embraced
to keep the world's second largest economy from faltering and to
spread wealth more evenly, promising to use his last year in
power to attack discontent that he warned could end in chaos.
Wen told a news conference at the end of the National
People's Congress (NPC) that growth would be made more resilient
to external pressures, domestic property and inflation risks
deflated and 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) in debt racked
up by local governments dealt with, while also promoting
political change.
He cut China's official 2012 growth target to 7.5 percent,
down from the 8 percent targeted in each of the last eight
years, aiming to create leeway to deliver reform of items
including subsidies, without igniting inflation.
China's annual rate of inflation cooled to 3.2 percent in
February, below the government's 4 percent target for the first
time in more than a year. But policymakers remain particularly
sensitive to elevated commodity prices, given China's huge
imports of raw materials.
PRO-GROWTH POLICIES CRUCIAL
Zhang Ping, head of the country's top planning agency, the
National Development and Reform Commission, told the Sunday
conference that economic policies maintaining relatively fast
growth were key to the country's future.
"First of all, we need to maintain steady and relatively
fast economic growth -- development is the key for resolving all
problems in China," Zhang said.
The government would maintain prudent monetary and
pro-active fiscal policies, and stand ready to fine-tune
settings -- a consistent refrain from China's leaders since the
autumn of 2011.
The show of unity over pro-market reform took on new
significance last week when China's central leadership moved to
bolster control over the southwest city-province of Chongqing
after ousting its contentious but popular chief, Bo Xilai.
The calls for unity with the ruling Communist Party's top
leaders were emblazoned on the front pages of Chongqing
newspapers on Saturday. They made no mention of Bo, removed from
power after a scandal when his Vice Mayor Wang Lijun took refuge
in February in a U.S. consulate until he was coaxed out.
After arriving in Chongqing in 2007, Bo, 62 and a former
commerce minister, turned it into a bastion of Communist
revolutionary-inspired "red" culture and egalitarian growth,
winning national attention with a crackdown on organised crime.
His self-promotion and revival of Mao Zedong-inspired
propaganda irked moderate officials. But his populist ways and
crime clean-up were welcomed by many residents and others who
hoped Bo could try his policies nationwide.
Li said that while the overall trend of China's economy was
stable with sound fundamentals, it faced structural obstacles
that must be overcome, adding that Beijing would push forward
structural reforms while encouraging technological innovations
to generate new sources of economic growth.
CURRENCY REFORM CARROT
International Monetary Fund managing director, Christine
Lagarde, dangled an additional reform carrot at the same
economic forum on Sunday, saying that the yuan could
become a global reserve currency with the right mix of
market-oriented structural change.
"What is needed is a roadmap with a stronger and more
flexible exchange rate, more effective liquidity and monetary
management, with higher quality supervision and regulation, with
a more well-developed financial market, with flexible deposit
and lending rates, and finally with the opening up of the
capital account," Lagarde said.
"If all that happens, there is no reason why the renminbi
(yuan) will not reach the status of a reserve currency occupying
a position on par with China's economic status."
China, the world's biggest exporting nation and the
second-largest importer, has long wanted to break the dollar's
dominance as the principal global unit of cross-border trade, in
part to battle internal inflation risks and also to enhance
Beijing's influence on the international financial system.
China's has a closed capital account system and its currency
is tightly controlled.
Although Beijing has increased the use of the yuan to settle
cross border trade, undertaking a series of reforms in recent
years to that end, yuan settlement was only about $300 billion
in 2011, which Chinese exports were worth about $1.9 trillion.
Li said he expected China's total trade to maintain
double-digit growth this year. The government has an official
target of 10 percent growth in both imports and exports for
2012.
Exports are a key source of demand and jobs for China's vast
factory sector and have been a principal driver of wealth
creation for much of the last decade in the wake of the
country's accession to the World Trade Organisation.
China's trade balance plunged $31.5 billion into the red in
February as imports swamped exports to leave the largest deficit
in at least a decade and fuel doubts about the extent to which
frail foreign demand drove the drop.
Li said that there were some encouraging signs emerging
about the pace of global economic recovery, and forecast that
China's total trade would top $10 trillion in the five years
2011-2015, but added that the outlook was not certain, with
efforts to resolve Europe's debt crisis still evolving.
Economists expect China's annual economic growth to slow to
close to 8 percent in the first three months of 2012, down from
8.9 percent in the last quarter of 2011. That would be the fifth
successive quarter of slower growth and leave China on track to
end the year with its weakest expansion in a decade.
A raft of economic indicators in the last two weeks have
signalled that China's economy is on a gentle glide lower and on
course to avoid a so-called hard landing.
(Writing by Nick Edwards; Editing by Don Durfee and Jonathan
Thatcher)