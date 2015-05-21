SHANGHAI May 21 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country has the ability to meet its 2015 GDP growth target of around 7 percent, the official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

Li was speaking in Brazil where he has been announcing trade, finance and investment deals worth tens of billions of dollars in energy, mining, aviation. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Chen Yixin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)