BEIJING Nov 15 China's urbanisation could cure its economic imbalances, a new study shows, putting it on a path to domestic consumption-led growth within five years to replace three decades of investment and export-driven development that stoked global trade tensions.

The report by consultants at McKinsey comes as International Monetary Fund models show China's current account surplus remains too big, despite a narrowing of global imbalances in the wake of the 2008-09 financial crisis and which IMF officials say could swell again as world economic growth recovers.

"We see this as being a turning point in the Chinese economy, really for the next few decades," Jonathan Woetzel, a director in McKinsey, told Reuters.

"The world has only one model for economic development: modern societies are urban, consumer-driven, productivity-led and services-oriented. China, currently is none of these," Woetzel said, "but urbanisation is the most crucial."

The report, "What's Next for China", forecasts that further urbanisation will see the consumer share of GDP in the Chinese economy reverse its long decline and accelerate over the next five years to see private consumption overtake investment as the biggest component of the economy by 2025.

That will be driven in part by household incomes across the country growing consistently faster than GDP growth in every year from 2012 out to at least 2030.

The McKinsey model forecasts household consumption rising almost three-fold from 2012 to 2030, or from a national average of 30,000 yuan ($4,800) to 92,000 yuan over the period.

That shift will fundamentally change the structure of China's economy, manifesting itself most clearly in a boom in cities, particularly smaller ones that currently have populations below 1.5 million people and which will provide 40 percent of urban GDP growth out to 2030, the report says.

Services will rise to become 53 percent of GDP versus industry's 42 percent share by 2030 and the service sector's employment share will increase to 52 percent from 36 percent at present.

Trade's net contribution to China's growth will shrink further, changing the nature of employment along with it as it reverses heavy industry's growth of the last 20 years and demands rapid improvement in productivity - an essential requirement of urbanisation as wage costs are driven up.

The risks of falling productivity and overcapacity in China worry the IMF. It sees a risk that huge spending on fixed asset investment - currently around 50 percent of GDP having hovered above 40 percent for several years - for an extended period could fuel overcapacity in the global economy.

IMBALANCE REBOUND RISK

A pilot study into external economic imbalances published by the Fund in July revealed that a narrowing worldwide since the global financial crisis was driven more by the slowing economic cycle than decisive policy action - raising the risk that they are simply reasserted when world economic growth rebounds.

"The answer depends a lot on whether policy distortions will be diminished or not," Luca Ricci, Washington-baseed deputy division chief of the IMF's research department, told reporters while on a visit to Beijing this week.

Super-loose monetary policy settings at the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England - including quantitative easing - are among the policy distortions that must be addressed.

So too are excessive current account divergences from the level which the IMF believes is consistent with global economic fundamentals and which the July report said were running at roughly twice the level they would like.

China's current account balance is a touchstone issue for policymakers around the world, particularly in the United States where China's surplus is widely viewed as the product of currency intervention giving China unfair advantage in global trade, powering it into top spot as the world's biggest exporter.

China's current account surplus peaked at 10.1 percent of GDP in 2007, according to World Bank data. It had shrunk to 2.6 percent of GDP in the first nine months of 2012, though that's still too big for current economic conditions, the IMF says.

Tamim Bayoumi, deputy director of the IMF's Strategy, Policy, and Review Department, said China's surplus was "somewhat higher than was appropriate given desired policies around the world and fundamentals," without specifying the level at which the Fund thought it should be.

