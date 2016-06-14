BEIJING, June 14 The current level of non-performing loans at Chinese banks is a manageable problem, but must not be allowed to get out of hand, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Tuesday.

There needs to be careful supervision of China's entire financial system, not just its big banks, David Lipton, first deputy managing director of the IMF said in Beijing.

