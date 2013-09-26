TOKYO, Sept 26 China's recent economic data
reinforce the International Monetary Fund's forecast that the
world's second-largest economy will avoid a second-half slowdown
and grow 7.75 percent this year, a fund official said on
Thursday.
Markus Rodlauer, deputy director of the IMF's Asia Pacific
Department and the fund's mission chief for China, said the IMF
expected China's economy to sustain its pace of growth despite a
difficult international environment.
"This is borne out by a number of high frequency indicators
out of China. These indicators suggest that activity has indeed
been stabilising into the third quarter, into the second half,"
Rodlauer told a conference in Tokyo.
He noted double-digit retail sales growth and figures for
industrial added value and fixed asset investment as some
examples of such indicators.
In July, the IMF called for more reforms to sustain China's
impressive economic performance and kept its 2013 growth
forecast at 7.75 percent, above Beijing's 7.5 percent target,
although at the time it noted downside risks to the forecast.
Since then, however, a series of economic indicators has
suggested that China is regaining traction after more than two
years of cooling growth and prompted several investment banks to
upgrade their outlooks.
At the same time, last month's jump in credit raised
concerns that the authorities were easing up on their efforts to
prevent a buildup of imbalances in the economy in order to prop
up near-term growth.
The IMF is due to publish its new world economic outlook on
Oct. 8 ahead of the fund's annual meeting.