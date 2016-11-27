BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
BEIJING Nov 27 Profits earned by China's industrial firms in October rose 9.8 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Sunday.
Industrial profits rose 8.6 percent in the first 10 months from the same period a year earlier, similar to the growth rate in the first nine months of the year.
The data covers large enterprises with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Jan 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 26 Britain's parliament will debate a bill to authorise the government to trigger the Brexit process by invoking Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, the House of Commons was told on Thursday.