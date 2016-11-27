BEIJING Nov 27 Profits earned by China's industrial firms in October rose 9.8 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Sunday.

Industrial profits rose 8.6 percent in the first 10 months from the same period a year earlier, similar to the growth rate in the first nine months of the year.

The data covers large enterprises with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)