China June industrial profits up 19.1 pct y/y, quicken from May

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - Profits earned by China's industrial companies in June rose 19.1 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Thursday, quickening from the previous month.

Industrial profits increased 22.0 percent in the first half of 2017 from the same period last year, versus a 22.7 percent rise in January-May. Earnings grew an annual 16.7 percent in May.

Total profits in June rose to 727.78 billion yuan ($107.83 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website.

At the end of June, industrial firms' liabilities were 6.4 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with a 6.5 percent increase at the end of May.

The data covers large companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations. ($1 = 6.7491 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)