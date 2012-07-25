BEIJING, July 25 China's economic growth will likely pick up in the second half of 2012 as a raft of policies already rolled out to boost economic activity gain traction, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Wednesday.

However, the ministry warned the world's No 2 economy still faces severe challenges at home and abroad and that authorities should not underestimate the impact on the corporate sector from slowing demand.

The comments came in a statement ahead of a scheduled news conference. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)