BRIEF-AG Growth International buys Global Industries for $100 mln
* AG Growth International - acquired Global Industries Inc for $100 million; co expects deal to be immediately accretive to profit per share and FFO
BEIJING Oct 27 Profits earned by Chinese industrial companies fell 0.1 percent in September from a year earlier, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.
Profits fell 1.7 percent in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Stellus Capital Investment Corp announces public offering of common stock
* Nextera Energy Partners LP - on March 29, unit of co entered into and borrowed $200 million under three variable rate senior secured term loan agreements