BEIJING Jan 27Profits earned by Chinese
industrial firms in December fell 4.7 percent from a year
earlier, the seventh straight month of declines, as the slowing
economy hits sales and forces many companies to cut prices to
win business.
Industrial profits - which cover large enterprises with
annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan ($3.1 million) from
their main operations - fell 2.3 percent in 2015 from 2014, the
National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) said on its website on
Wednesday.
That compared with 3.3 percent growth in 2014.
High costs and tight liquidity curbed companies' production
and operations, along with weak domestic and global demand, the
NBS said.
China's economic growth cooled to 6.9 percent in 2015, the
slowest pace in a quarter of a century, weighed down by sluggish
demand, industrial overcapacity, slowing investment and a
struggling property market.
Producer prices fell for the 46th month in a row in
December, highlighting the deeply entrenched pressures facing
its manufacturers.
