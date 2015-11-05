BEIJING Nov 5 China's industrial output is likely to grow above 6 percent in 2015 from a year earlier, the country's industry minister said on Thursday.

China's economy is generally steady as previous government policies had started to gain traction, Miao Wei, the head of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), told a new conference.

China's industrial output growth cooled more than expected to 5.7 percent in September, disappointing analysts who expected it to rise 6 percent on an annual basis after a rise of 6.1 percent the prior month. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nich Heath; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)