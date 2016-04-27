BEIJING, April 27 Profits earned by Chinese
industrial firms in March rose 11.1 percent from a year earlier
to 561.24 billion yuan ($86.52 billion), the statistics bureau
said on Wednesday.
Profits rose 7.4 percent in the first three months of the
year compared with the same period a year earlier, the National
Bureau of Statistics said on its website.
Chinese industrial firms' debt at the end of March was 5.2
percent higher than at the same point last year.
Industrial profits in the January-February period rose 4.8
percent from a year earlier, snapping a seven-month losing
steak.
The data covers large enterprises with annual revenue of
more than 20 million yuan from their main operations.
China's economy grew at its slowest pace in seven years in
the first quarter. But consumer, investment and factory data
have pointed to nascent signs that the slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy may be bottoming out.
($1 = 6.4870 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nicolas Heath; Editing by Kim
Coghill)