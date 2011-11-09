BEIJING, Nov 9 China's annual consumer inflation eased to 5.5 percent as expected in October from September's 6.1 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

China's producer price index in October came in well below market expectations with a 5.0 percent rise from a year ago, compared with September's 6.5 percent increase.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 5.5 percent rise in the consumer price index and an increase of 5.7 percent in the producer price index.

The following are the indicators released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

Oct Octm/m Sep F/C Oct Aug

CPI 5.5 0.1 6.1 5.5 6.2

PPI 5.0 -0.7 6.5 5.7 7.3

The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in October from September, after a 0.5 percent rise in September. The figure is not seasonally adjusted.

Giving a more detailed breakdown of the index, the bureau said food prices rose 11.9 percent in the year to October, with non-food prices up 2.7 percent.

In month-on-month terms, food prices fell 0.2 percent, while non-food prices were up 0.2 percent.

The producer price index was up 0.1 in October from September.

