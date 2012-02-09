BEIJING, Feb 9 China's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.5 percent in January versus 4.1 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, well ahead of market forecasts.

China's producer price index in January came in below market expectations with a 0.7 percent rise from a year earlier, following an increase of 1.7 percent in December.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 4.1 percent rise in the consumer price index and an increase of 0.8 percent in the producer price index..

The following are the indicators released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Jan Jan m/m Dec F/C Jan Nov

CPI 4.5 1.5 4.1 4.1 4.2

PPI 0.7 -0.1 1.7 0.8 2.7

The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent in January from December, after a 0.3 percent rise in December. The figure is not seasonally adjusted.

Giving a more detailed breakdown of the index, the bureau said food prices rose 10.5 percent in the year to January, with non-food prices up 1.8 percent.

The producer price index was down 0.1 percent in January from December.

