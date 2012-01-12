BEIJING, Jan 12 China's annual rate of
consumer inflation eased to 4.1 percent in December, the
National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, slightly ahead
of market forecasts of 4.0 percent, but below November's 4.2
percent.
China's producer price index in December came in below
market expectations with a 1.7 percent rise from a year
ago, following an increase of 2.7 percent in November.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 4.0 percent rise
in the consumer price index and an increase of 1.8 percent in
the producer price index..
The following are the indicators released by the National
Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
Dec Dec m/m Nov F/C Dec Oct
CPI 4.1 0.3 4.2 4.0 5.5
PPI 1.7 -0.3 2.7 1.8 5.0
The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent in December from
November, after a 0.2 percent fall in November. The figure is
not seasonally adjusted.
Giving a more detailed breakdown of the index, the bureau
said food prices rose 9.1 percent in the year to
December, with non-food prices up 1.9 percent.
In month-on-month terms, food prices rose 1.2
percent, while non-food prices were down 0.1 percent.
The producer price index was down 0.3 percent in
December from November.
(Reporting by Beijing Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)