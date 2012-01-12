BEIJING, Jan 12 China's annual rate of consumer inflation eased to 4.1 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, slightly ahead of market forecasts of 4.0 percent, but below November's 4.2 percent.

China's producer price index in December came in below market expectations with a 1.7 percent rise from a year ago, following an increase of 2.7 percent in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 4.0 percent rise in the consumer price index and an increase of 1.8 percent in the producer price index..

The following are the indicators released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Dec Dec m/m Nov F/C Dec Oct

CPI 4.1 0.3 4.2 4.0 5.5

PPI 1.7 -0.3 2.7 1.8 5.0

The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent in December from November, after a 0.2 percent fall in November. The figure is not seasonally adjusted.

Giving a more detailed breakdown of the index, the bureau said food prices rose 9.1 percent in the year to December, with non-food prices up 1.9 percent.

In month-on-month terms, food prices rose 1.2 percent, while non-food prices were down 0.1 percent.

The producer price index was down 0.3 percent in December from November.

