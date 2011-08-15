BEIJING Aug 16 China's inflation is likely to accelerate in the third quarter of the year to 6.2 percent from 5.7 percent in the previous quarter, a state think tank forecast on Tuesday, warning that food price pressures would persist.

In an overview of the economy published in the China Securities Journal, the State Information Center also forecast that China's economy would grow by 9.2 percent in the third quarter, a slight slowdown from the first two quarters of the year.

China's economy grew 9.5 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, not far off the 9.7 percent expansion in the first three months of the year.

