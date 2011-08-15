BEIJING Aug 16 China's inflation is likely to
accelerate in the third quarter of the year to 6.2 percent from
5.7 percent in the previous quarter, a state think tank forecast
on Tuesday, warning that food price pressures would persist.
In an overview of the economy published in the China
Securities Journal, the State Information Center also forecast
that China's economy would grow by 9.2 percent in the third
quarter, a slight slowdown from the first two quarters of the
year.
China's economy grew 9.5 percent in the second quarter from
a year ago, not far off the 9.7 percent expansion in the first
three months of the year.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ed Lane)