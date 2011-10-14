* Headline inflation ticks lower, in line with expectations
BEIJING, Oct 14 China's consumer inflation
dipped to 6.1 percent in September, retreating further from
three-year highs, although stubborn food price pressures will
deter the central bank from loosening its policy reins anytime
soon.
A slowdown in price rises would be welcomed by policymakers
as confirmation that a flurry of increases in interest rates and
bank reserve requirements is working, just when China's economy
is showing increasing strains from the global downturn.
Since inflation is still close to the three-year peak of 6.5
percent hit in July, few analysts believe China will follow the
likes of Brazil, Indonesia and Singapore and ease policy in the
near-term, barring a marked deterioration in Europe's debt woes.
"The slowdown in the CPI last month is not drastic enough to
reduce inflationary expectations, and it is still too early to
confirm an easing trend in price pressures," said Qiao Yongyuan,
an analyst with CEBM in Shanghai.
"The central bank is more likely to keep its current
monetary stance unchanged and will wait for data in coming
months to judge the direction of policy," Qiao said.
The dip in inflation in September was right in line with a
poll of economists' forecasts and lower than August's reading of
6.3 percent.
Food price pressures remained strong, however, rising 13.4
percent from a year earlier, unchanged from the pace in August's
data. Non-food inflation eased to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent
in August, the data showed.
China's producer price index in September came in below
market expectations with a 6.5 percent rise from a year ago,
compared with August's 7.3 percent.
"The data will come as a relief to the Chinese government,
which now faces a deadlock in policymaking. It will fine-tune
policies in December," said Shen Jianguang, an economist with
Mizuho Securities Asia in Hong Kong.
China's ruling Communist Party usually holds an annual
agenda-setting economic policy conference in December.
Headline inflation may have fallen for two months running,
but other evidence shows that the battle is far from won,
analysts said. Policymakers, worried about the potential for
price rises to fuel social unrest, are sure to remain guarded.
"Right now, they are not sure that inflation is slowing just
(based on) one month's number. The policy will be on hold for
one or two more months," said Shen.
A central bank survey released in September showed inflation
expectations among urban Chinese rose in the third quarter.
Monthly changes in the consumer price index suggested price
pressures actually picked up in September, rising by 0.5 percent
compared with 0.3 percent in August.
The government pays particular attention to prices of pork,
the staple meat for many ordinary citizens griping about
inflation. Pork prices were 43.5 percent higher in September
than a year earlier, barely easing from a 45.5 percent rise in
August.
However, residential costs, which measure rents, mortgages
and power bills, cooled to 5.1 percent, the slowest rise since
October 2010.
POLICY ON HOLD
After lifting interest rates five times and banks' reserve
requirements nine times since October 2010, Beijing has put
policy tightening on hold as a slowdown in Europe and the United
States threaten global growth.
On Friday, Singapore eased its monetary policy, saying the
"outlook for the global economy has deteriorated sharply." That
followed rate cuts in Brazil and Indonesia in recent weeks.
China's economic growth has been slowing down this year
alongside increasing concerns that the developed world may be
heading into a recession.
Data on Thursday showed China's import and export growth
eased in September, as domestic and overseas demand cooled.
The annual pace of exports to the troubled European Union in
September more than halved from August.
The government has already taken some baby steps to support
the economy. On Wednesday, it unveiled measures to support
cash-starved small businesses, which account for 75 percent of
employment.
A unit of China's sovereign wealth fund is buying Chinese
bank shares in the midst of concern about how they will be
impacted by a mountain of local government debt.
Some analysts say China may relax monetary policy if push
comes to shove, although milder moves such as relaxing credit
restrictions and lowering banks' reserve requirements are likely
to come before a more drastic rate cut.
"The central bank may even see fit to ease policy before the
end of the year, perhaps starting with cuts to very high reserve
requirements, though it will be keen to keep a grip on lending
growth," said George Worthington, the chief Asia Pacific
economist for IFR Markets.
"Rate cuts are unlikely to be on the agenda barring a
renewed global slump given the relatively modest tightening on
that front since the last crisis in 2008/09."
