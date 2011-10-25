BEIJING Oct 25 Inflation in China should ease
to 4.8 percent in 2012 and it is not the biggest problem facing
the economy, Li Daokui, a central bank adviser said in remarks
published on Tuesday.
Li's comments are in line with a prevalent view that price
pressures in the world's second-biggest economy should cool
further next year as growth slows. But analysts are split over
the steps that China should take to support activity.
"Around 60 percent of this year's inflation arose from
agricultural products, 20 percent from rising pork prices," Li
was quoted as saying in the China Securities Journal.
"It is unlikely that this will be repeated next year and so
inflation should pull back."
Without elaborating, he said China's economic policy should
look beyond immediate problems and focus on refining the
country's growth model and pushing ahead with financial reforms.
China's consumer price index ran at an annual pace of 6.1
percent in September, extending a trend of cooling price
pressures but still in sight of three-year highs of 6.5 percent
hit in July.
Most economists believe China's inflation would average
around 5.5 percent this year, above the government's official 4
percent target. The latest Reuters poll puts the market
consensus for 2012 inflation at 4 percent.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)