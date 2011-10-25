BEIJING Oct 25 Inflation in China should ease to 4.8 percent in 2012 and it is not the biggest problem facing the economy, Li Daokui, a central bank adviser said in remarks published on Tuesday.

Li's comments are in line with a prevalent view that price pressures in the world's second-biggest economy should cool further next year as growth slows. But analysts are split over the steps that China should take to support activity.

"Around 60 percent of this year's inflation arose from agricultural products, 20 percent from rising pork prices," Li was quoted as saying in the China Securities Journal.

"It is unlikely that this will be repeated next year and so inflation should pull back."

Without elaborating, he said China's economic policy should look beyond immediate problems and focus on refining the country's growth model and pushing ahead with financial reforms.

China's consumer price index ran at an annual pace of 6.1 percent in September, extending a trend of cooling price pressures but still in sight of three-year highs of 6.5 percent hit in July.

Most economists believe China's inflation would average around 5.5 percent this year, above the government's official 4 percent target. The latest Reuters poll puts the market consensus for 2012 inflation at 4 percent. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)