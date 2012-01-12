* December consumer inflation 4.1 percent
* Policy seen tilting towards support for growth
* Food price inflation sticky, will keep Beijing wary
* Growth figures to be released next week
By Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards
BEIJING, Jan 12 China's inflation rate
eased to a 15-month low in December, though sticky food prices
are a reminder of the risks the government is weighing as it
tilts policy towards boosting growth as internal and external
demand for Chinese goods falters.
Consumer price inflation of 4.1 percent, just ahead of
market expectations of 4.0 percent, extended an easing trend of
the last five months to reinforce the view of many that the
central bank is poised to ease monetary policy.
The annual rate of producer price inflation, at 1.7 percent,
came in just below forecasts of 1.8 percent, underscoring the
potential for downside surprises for corporate China as a
deteriorating global backdrop knocks demand for goods from the
factories of the world's second largest economy.
"China is more worried about an economic slowdown now and
will continue the policy easing cycle," said Zhang Zhiwei, chief
China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong.
"Loan supply will increase in the first three months and
China will cut interest rates probably in March. We expect GDP
growth will slow down rapidly to 7.5 percent in the first
quarter."
Three sources familiar with government plans told Reuters on
Wednesday that China has set a target of 8 trillion yuan ($1.27
trillion) in new local-currency bank loans and 14 percent growth
in broad M2 money supply for 2012, implying a further loosening
of PBOC policy to support the economy as growth loses steam and
inflation cools.
Beijing cut the ratio of cash banks are required to hold as
reserves by 50 basis points in November to 21 percent, the first
such cut in three years, in a move to boost corporate credit
lines and help firms cushion falling demand at home and abroad.
Analysts in a recent poll by Reuters said they anticipated
RRR cuts of at least 200 basis points through the course of
2012. Many expect to see a 50 bps cut from the People's Bank of
China before the Lunar New Year holidays next week.
But the monetary policy moves are as much about maintaining
the overall rate of money supply in the economy as they are a
reaction to slower growth or easing price pressures, given that
average inflation remains stubbornly above target and
double-digit wage rises entrench consumers' inflationary
expectations.
Many economists argue that capital outflows from China in
October and November were behind November's RRR cut, given that
it had been the policy tool of choice in the last 18 months to
nullify upward pressure on money supply in Beijing's closed
capital account from hitherto solid inflows of foreign funds.
"There's a debate about to what degree China is loosening or
not. If anything this will support those who say that China is
not significantly loosening so that's a disappointment for the
market," Stephen Green, senior economist at Standard Chartered
Bank in Hong Kong, said.
"Speaking to our clients, there's really mixed messaging
about what's happening with credit conditions, and of course we
have yet to see another RRR cut," he added.
Market reaction was muted given that data was broadly in
line with forecasts.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index bounced to an early high
in a subdued morning session, while the commodity-driven
Australian dollar -- particularly sensitive to Chinese data --
traded steady at around $1.0300 to the U.S. dollar.
INFLATION STILL ABOVE TARGET
The December inflation figure was the closest it came in
2011 to hitting the official target of 4 percent, leaving the
average rate over the 12 months at 5.4 percent.
That's still too hot for China's conservative
leaders who are reluctant to shift policy settings too quickly
towards all-out growth mode. They insist that fine-tuning is
sufficient to keep the economy on a stable expansion path.
Private sector economists are similarly wary.
"I'm hesitant to call for benchmark lending rate cuts as the
PBOC has fought hard to keep inflation under control after the
post-2008 recovery credit expansion and relaxing price control
efforts prematurely could see elevated inflation collide with
slower growth," Connie Tse, an economist at consultancy Forecast
in Singapore said.
In month-on-month terms, the consumer price index rose 0.3
percent in December from November, after a 0.2 percent fall in
November. The figure is not seasonally adjusted.
An uptick in the annual rate of food inflation to 9.1
percent from November's 8.8 percent -- the lowest since
September 2010 -- would be troubling for China's government if
it signalled a rebounding trend in the cost of basic foodstuffs.
Food prices in an economy where average monthly salaries are
just 3,000 yuan ($476) are the biggest driver of discretionary
consumer spending -- precisely the area the government says it
wants to rebalance the economy towards to insulate against the
risk of falling demand from the United States and Europe.
"Inflation spikes in China are food price spikes. However,
the 2010/11 shock was the first that wasn't caused by a supply
failure," Tim Condon, head of Asian economic research at ING in
Singapore, wrote in a note to clients.
"Pork prices increased rapidly during the 2010/11 spike, but
it was a case of strong spending and the time it took for the
supply response -- imports, hog breeding -- to kick in."
Annual food inflation hit a high of 14.8 percent in July
2011, driving overall consumer prices to a three-year peak of
6.5 percent.
Evidence of slower economic growth is mounting
though, even while inflation is still not yet as tame as Beijing
might like.
The country's customs agency said on Tuesday that China's
exports and imports grew at their slowest pace in more than two
years in December, fresh evidence of cooling domestic and global
economic conditions that could push Beijing towards a more
pro-growth policy stance.
China's annual economic growth in the fourth quarter of
2011 may have slowed to 8.7 percent from 9.1 percent in Q3,
according to the latest Reuters poll.
The National Bureau of Statistics is due to publish GDP and
other economic activity data at 0200 GMT on Jan. 17.
